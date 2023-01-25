W.Va. man convicted of manslaughter in 2020 Bland County slaying

Gilbert Lee “Buster” Riggs Jr. wielded a more-than-5-ton deadly weapon in November 2020.

The prosecutor said the 60-year-old Princeton, West Virginia, resident did it with malice in his heart.

The defense called it an accident.

After hearing two days of testimony this week, a Bland County jury decided it was something in between.

On Tuesday, the six-woman, six-man panel found Riggs guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the Nov. 5, 2020, death of 56-year-old Janice Anita Poole. The Georgia resident’s badly mangled body was found in a Bastian truck stop parking lot, and police suspected she’d been run over by a large pickup truck towing a car carrier.

Arrested in West Virginia shortly after Poole’s body was discovered, Riggs was charged with second-degree murder and felony hit and run. Before Monday’s trial, he pleaded guilty to the hit and run charge.

Based on testimony, Riggs, who was in a relationship with Poole, drove his vehicle to Georgia to pick up Poole and her 2008 GMC Sierra, which he planned to buy.

Poole’s brother, Wesley McBerry, said Riggs got mad when Poole said something to him after Riggs, Poole and McBerry went to a U-Haul location to pick up a car hauler.

In statements to police, Riggs said the two continued arguing on the trip north, and Poole told him to let her out at the TA truck stop in Wytheville. She got back in, though, but the pair stopped again at the BP station in Bland County.

Telling investigators that Poole was “screaming and yelling” after leaving Wytheville, Riggs said, “I snapped and went plumb crazy.”

Asked what he’d done, Riggs said, “I don’t remember,” Virginia State Police Special Agent Jarod Goad testified. Riggs did, though, say he remembered seeing Poole’s body on the ground before he panicked and fled.

“She didn’t deserve getting hurt, and I’m afraid I did hurt her,” Riggs told police.

According to testimony, Riggs told Poole’s family members he’d left her at the TA, even though he knew it was a lie. He told officers he’d thrown her cell phone along a highway.

Police later found Poole’s pickup truck and Riggs at a West Virginia trailer park.

Special Agent Heath Seagle said there appeared to be a substantial amount of blood on the truck’s undercarriage. Police said Riggs’ wife led them to luggage Riggs had taken from the pickup.

Police said they found the truck’s title on Poole’s body; it was tucked into her bra.

A state medical examiner said Poole, who sustained severe injuries including broken bones and skin tearing, died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso.

“She was broken in half and bent around,” Dr. Amy Tharp said.

Jailed since his 2020 arrest, Riggs was allowed to wear dress clothes during his trial and didn’t testify.

His attorney, Robert Canard, called only one witness, Special Agent Goad, to ask him if he’d gotten a search warrant for Facebook messages between Poole and Riggs, which is how they communicated. He hadn’t.

After working for nearly three hours with the judge on jury instructions, White and Canard made their final pleas to the jurors.

Saying that Riggs’ anger with Poole – in Georgia and later on the road – showed malice, White urged jurors to convict him of murder. He also pointed to Riggs’ actions after Poole’s death, including tossing out her phone and lying to her family.

“That doesn’t sound like a friend to me,” he said.

Continuing his contention that Poole’s death was accidental, Canard said Riggs was a coward not a murderer.

“He was afraid; we’re humans; we make mistakes,” he said.

After deliberating for more than two hours, jurors returned with their voluntary manslaughter verdict.

Riggs will be sentenced by a judge on May 2. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each conviction.

