Officials hold groundbreaking for new middle school

Local leaders gathered Friday afternoon to break ground on the site, adjacent to George Wythe High School, where the new middle school is to be built.

The new school will be constructed across the parking lot from the Wythe County Technology Center and the George Wythe football field.

Construction is to begin right away on the $27 million school. The project completion date is September 2024. Wythe County is providing $14 million for the school; the rest of the money is coming from COVID-19 relief funds and state funds.

“It’s an exciting day and a long time coming," said Wythe County Superintendent Wesley Poole. "We are sitting where the new school will be. Two years from today, we will be in a new building, and that is exciting.”

Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught thanked Poole and County Administrator Stephen Bear for working to find the money that enabled the school system to begin work on the project earlier than expected.

Wythe County students deserve modern, safe and updated schools, Vaught said, adding that an investment in schools in an investment in the county’s future.

Vaught said officials will honor the legacy of R. Henry Scott, a black educator for 47 years in Wythe County, and for whom Scott Memorial Middle School was named. The new middle school will replace Scott Memorial.

Vaught said that the groundbreaking was not about politics and political promises; it is about the future of Wythe County.

Poole said local leaders want what is best for Wythe County students, including new facilities. The combined middle and high will bring a new look and feel to the George Wythe campus and allow more courses to be offered.

R.L. Price Construction from Salem, Virginia, will build the middle school. The company handled renovations to Sheffey Elementary School in 2013-2014.

George Wythe High School renovations were complete in 2020.

The last new schools built in Wythe County - Fort Chiswell Middle School and Rural Retreat Elementary School - were completed about 20 years ago.