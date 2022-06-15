 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday event to discuss Rock Castle Gorge

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library address

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd is located at 321 W. Main St.

 Photo Courtesy of Jessie Peterman Memorial Library

The Floyd County Historical Society will host a presentation by Charlie Thompson, author of “Rock Castle Home,” at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Saturday.

A Cultural Anthropologist at Duke University, Thompson will discuss “Rock Castle Home,” a book and documentary about Rock Castle Gorge, a community displaced by the construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The film premiered at the Floyd Country Store in May 2021.

Thompson’s presentation will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18 in the Community Room at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd. Historical Society Museum updates will be presented at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call (540) 745-3247 or email info@floydhistoricalsociety.org.

