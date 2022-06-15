Saturday event to discuss Rock Castle Gorge

The Floyd County Historical Society will host a presentation by Charlie Thompson, author of “Rock Castle Home,” at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Saturday.
A Cultural Anthropologist at Duke University, Thompson will discuss “Rock Castle Home,” a book and documentary about Rock Castle Gorge, a community displaced by the construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The film premiered at the Floyd Country Store in May 2021.
Thompson’s presentation will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18 in the Community Room at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd. Historical Society Museum updates will be presented at 10:45 a.m.
For more information, call (540) 745-3247 or email info@floydhistoricalsociety.org.