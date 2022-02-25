And The Beat Goes On: Students find rhythm at Northwood Middle School

Teachers around the county are benefitting from special grants to provide creative avenues of education for their students, learning outside the usual boxes but reinforcing the basic tenets of reading, writing, arithmetic and science.

The W.L. Lemmon Mini-Grant program for Smyth County Schools involves providing grant funds for teachers focusing on project-based learning, creativity and hands-on learning. Priority is given to projects with a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math) focus.

This year’s 10 grants totaled $9,240 and were spread across two elementary, four middle school, two high school and two career center projects.

One of those applications chosen was from Andrea Cottrill, choir and general music teacher at Northwood Middle School, to instruct seventh graders in a World Music Drumming program.

In her grant application, Cottrill wrote, “By participating in World Music Drumming ensembles, students will be using hand-eye coordination to play complex rhythms. They will be working together as a group to problem-solve and create music. They will learn about other cultures as we play music together.”

The students will be able to demonstrate the value of cooperative teamwork through playing together as an ensemble.

Cottrill said the drumming relates to syllables in words and the word names for numbers. Beats on the drums would correspond with the number of syllables in the words and number words.

“We work on being able to say syllables because syllables have rhythm,” she explained. “Like when you speak the word “Mississippi” it has a rhythm. You don’t say Mis-sis-sip-pi. And so we’re working on transferring the syllables that they already know to rhythms and incorporating it that way. Same thing with math facts. So the word “twenty” has two syllables, “twenty-five” has three, and so we’re working on incorporating that.”

“It’s just a different game, so to speak, especially for them it’s more of a game,” Cottrill said of the students’ reactions to the course.

“They love it,” she said. “They’ve taken to it very well and what I see is that as we continue, then they get better so the next group that comes in next year we can go a little bit further because they are a little more advanced. It’s a lot of fun.”

Student Ryan Hogston said, “It is entertaining to watch everyone learn how to drum.”

Laken Kestner added, “The beat of the drum makes my brain hum.”

“I love the sound of the drums; it's literally music to my ears,” said Brooklynn Griffey.

“The thing that is most important about drumming is that you get to use both sides of your brain, but it also helps calm you,” said Anna Harris. “Listening to the sounds of the drum may start out kind of rough, but as we work through it, it becomes peaceful and lovely.”

The students were really getting into the beat on a Friday afternoon as they continued to switch seats in a round-robin style to let everyone have a chance to pound a drum.

“Our goal is to acquire more instruments, more drums, so that we can expand our program,” Cottrill said. That way every student will be able to participate throughout the class.

Class meets every day for 45 minutes and Cottrill said she has students who are in band and choir. Some days the band students go to band and that leaves her eight students for the drumming program.

“And they’re benefitting and they’re learning and they’re having a great time doing it,” she said of the students. “And the plan is then to expand that so I can incorporate it all into my entire program.”

As part of the class, students joined in an African circle song, a welcoming song, using their hands to help them reinforce the beat they have been learning through drumming.

Cottrill said it helps with the hand-eye coordination as they practice tapping hands in a certain rhythm and then clapping. The song becomes somewhat mesmerizing between the singing and the clapping.

Cottrill explained the words.

“With our hearts we welcome you. With our eyes we welcome you. So in other words, you are welcome to our community. We have nothing up our sleeves, we don’t have any secret plans; we welcome you.”

Learning the rhythm of syllables in words and numbers helps reinforce what the students are learning in their other classes, Cottrill said. “They will communicate well while playing which will carry over into their academic classes.”

The students are also learning to create a space to talk to each other, to reinforce their ability to communicate, to speak without getting into each other’s space, she said. “They are developing some leadership skills to help someone else and a sense of community to work together to create music.”

“And it’s fun,” Cottrill said. “That’s not our whole goal, but it sure is nice to accomplish all those things and it’s fun too.”