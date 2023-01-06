Two Wythe men are new VSP troopers

Two Wythe County men recently graduated from the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session. Thirty-four people received their diplomas Dec. 30 following eight weeks of academic, physical and practical training.

Among the graduates were Wythe County residents John Lackey and Dalton Marshall, who received more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.

The graduates were part of the VSP Accelerated Lateral Entry Program that only accepts pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers. Each candidate for trooper must have been in good standing with their former law enforcement employer(s) and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process, according to a VSP press release. Collectively, the 138th Basic Session accounts for more than 200 years of prior law enforcement experience.

Lackey came to the VSP with 12 years of law enforcement experience. He previously served as a police officer in Martinsville before moving to Wythe County when his wife, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Meghan Lackey joined the Wythe County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

After moving to Wythe County, he served on year as a Wythe County Sheriff deputy and six years as a Wytheville Police Officer.

Lackey, 35, said he wanted to join the VSP because there are more possibilities for advancement and officers can focus on what they want to do. Eventually, he would like to end up in investigations, Lackey said.

After three more weeks of training in Richmond, Lackey will work in Bland County starting around the end of January.

Lackey is excited to begin his VSP career.

“It gives you a whole different perspective,” he said. “There’s more interstate work, so I won’t be running as many calls as I did when I was with the town. It offers a different perspective on law enforcement.

Lackey grew up in Martinsville before earning a degree in administration of justice at the University of Virginia at Wise in 2010. At the VSP graduation, he received an award for having the highest score in firearms training.

“Growing up, I always respected law enforcement officers, especially the state police,” Lackey said. “I always thought they looked real sharp and always maintained a good image. That’s what I like about it.”

Joining Lackey in Bland County will be fellow VSP graduate Jerry Shane Fuller.

Like Lackey, Marshall, 26, has previous local law enforcement experience. After graduating from Rural Retreat High School in 2014, he earned an associate’s degree in police science from Wytheville Community College two years later.

He began his law enforcement career with the Marion Police Department, then the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked six years, including 18 months as a patrol sergeant.

Marshall said he decided to join the VSP because it offers better opportunities for growth. The trooper said he is most interested in joining investigations or being on the VSP tactical team.

After more training until the end of January, Marshall will work in Wythe County. Joining Marshall in Wythe will be Christopher Michael Combs.

“I’m excited and ready to get back and get on the road. And start doing what I’ve been doing for the past 7 years now,” Marshall said.

As he studied police science at WCC, Marshall’s ultimate goal was to become a U.S. Marshal, but in the end, he decided to pursue local law enforcement.

“I wanted to make a difference in my hometown rather than working on a federal level,” he said.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, remarked to the graduating class, “You entered the Academy with the invaluable experience of already understanding what it takes to serve and protect. You understand that to be a truly effective law-enforcement professional, there are certain lessons and virtues that can only come from within — integrity and attitude. Every day the citizens of the Commonwealth will depend on you to always be at your best. Even when, and especially when, others are at their worst. Integrity, fortitude and compassion are essential to safeguard those we have pledged to serve and protect.”

After graduation, the 138th will return to the Academy for three weeks of hands-on training before heading to their assigned area where each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.

State police is currently hiring for 2023 Basic Session Academy classes. Those interested in joining the ranks of the Virginia State Police are encouraged to visit www.vatrooper.com for more information.