 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Edible creativity featured in library competition

  • 0
Jessie Peterman Memorial Library address

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd is located at 321 W. Main St.

 Photo Courtesy of Jessie Peterman Memorial Library

Creative bibliophiles are invited to enter the second annual Edible Book Festival at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library next month.

Entries should depict a literary work, either fiction or nonfiction, and be family friendly. They must be mostly edible and on a disposable base no larger than 18-inches by 24-inches.

Entries will not be refrigerated.

Participants should include a photo or copy of the book that inspires their creations to be displayed alongside it.

Entries can be dropped off at the library (321 W. Main St.) before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, or Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10-11 a.m., before the voting begins.

Voting will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Additional information about the Edible Book Festival and other JPML programs and events, visit www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary and www.mfrl.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story