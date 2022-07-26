Edible creativity featured in library competition

Creative bibliophiles are invited to enter the second annual Edible Book Festival at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library next month.

Entries should depict a literary work, either fiction or nonfiction, and be family friendly. They must be mostly edible and on a disposable base no larger than 18-inches by 24-inches.

Entries will not be refrigerated.

Participants should include a photo or copy of the book that inspires their creations to be displayed alongside it.

Entries can be dropped off at the library (321 W. Main St.) before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, or Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10-11 a.m., before the voting begins.

Voting will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Additional information about the Edible Book Festival and other JPML programs and events, visit www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary and www.mfrl.org.