Humane society to host TNR workshop

Community members interested in learning about how to stop/prevent cat colony overpopulation are invited to a workshop at the Floyd County Humane Society Shelter in February.

The event will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2136 Franklin Pike Rd. in Floyd.

Stray and feral cats, collectively referred to as “community” or “free roaming” cats, are everywhere in Floyd County.

A stray cat is a cat who lived indoors and was socialized, but has left or lost her home, or was abandoned, and no longer has regular human contact.

Over time, a stray cat can become feral as her contact with humans dwindles. Under the right circumstances, a stray cat can also become a pet once again but may require a period of time to re-acclimate.

A feral cat is an un-socialized outdoor cat, who has either never had any physical contact with humans, or human contact has diminished over enough time that she is no longer accustomed to it.

While they are socialized to their feline family members and bonded to each other, they do not have that same relationship with people. Most feral cats are fearful of people and are not likely to ever become a lap cat or enjoy living indoors.

Cat overpopulation is a burden on landowners and the environment.

Trap-Neuter-Return, or “TNR,” is the most humane and effective method known for managing community cats and reducing their numbers.

The cats are trapped and brought to a veterinary clinic. They are then spayed or neutered, vaccinated for rabies and ear tipped, which means that the tip of the left ear is surgically removed while the cat is still under anesthesia.

Ear-tipping is a universal sign that a community cat is sterilized. After they’ve recovered from their surgeries, the cats are returned back to their original.

When possible, as foster or permanent homes are available, young kittens and friendly adults are removed and placed for adoption.

Without TNR, community cats continue to reproduce, overwhelming their human neighbors as well as the local animal shelters, and rescue groups that are already caring for large numbers of cats.

Learn more about the process and local resources during the FCHS workshop on Feb. 5. Everyone is welcome.

For more information at to secure a spot, call (540) 745-7207.