Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Charlie, a lovable, silly, energetic fellow who’s between one-and-a-half and two years old.

Charlie was a transfer from Floyd County Animal Control, and not much is known about his background.

FCHS thinks Charlie, who is a shepherd/lab mix, would do best with an active person/family. A fenced in yard would make things easier for everyone too. He loves to play with a ball and run after it. Charlie knows 'sit', rides great in the car and loves belly rubs.

If you are interested in this busy guy, fill out an adoption application found here, www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html, or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message.