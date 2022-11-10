Farmers market readies for winter hours, more family fun

More and more family friendly events are happening at the Floyd Farmers Market.

The market threw two back to back events during the last two weeks of October — a Fall Festival and a Halloween market, both of which were a smashing success.

The Fall Festival was an exciting place to be. Visiting families participated in the free pumpkin painting activities with delight. Kids of all ages and even some adults joined in the chalk art on the pavement. Activities at the market included face painting by Fantasy Face Painting, groovy music was played by local DJ Scott Smith.

The brisk fall morning was perfect for hot apple cider available for patrons and a Guess-the-Pumpkin contest was started. Vendors sold delicious fall items like locally grown apples, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, local honey and sourdough pastries.

During the next week’s Halloween market, humans of all ages posed at the markets fall photo booth, entering into the 2022 Costume Contest.

A smattering of Floyd creativity was seen, with entries such as an astronaut, Raggedy Ann, a bear, the Mad Hatter, witches and butterflies. With a total of 13 entries, the winner ended up being “Ezre the Fig,” dressed as a faun.

Patrons threw in more votes for the “Guess-the-Pumpkin” contest, with Lisa Thompson writing the winning entry with her guess of 117.75! The pumpkin weighed 118 pounds and was taken back to the library to become a subject of their art class.

The events were a test run for 2023, as the market looks ahead to plan more things to help make local fruits and vegetables more accessible for the community of Floyd.

“We have a lot of great ideas… The time to plan for those is just around the corner with the growing season starting to slow down,” said Market Manager Abigail Krigare. “The main thing we want is for families to be able to come here with their kids and be able to relax and have some fun. Kids can come and be able to interact with the vendors themselves, become interested in the origins of their food.”

The market will continue year-round on Saturdays, with the winter hours (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) starting in December.

Find updates and more information about the market and its winter hours at www.facebook.com/FloydFarmersMarket.