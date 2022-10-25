WPD accredited for sixth time

During Monday’s Wytheville Town Council meeting, Pulaski Police Chief Jill Neice, a member of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission Executive Board of Directors, presented Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash with the WPD’s Accreditation Award.

This is the sixth year that the WPD has been accredited for a four-year term; the department was first accredited 20 years ago in 2002.

“As an agency, being accredited means that your agency is held at a higher level. Accreditation is a coveted award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence, and competence,” Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash said. “Each employee should take pride in their agency, knowing that it represents the very best in law enforcement. Accreditation means you’re at the top in your field, and that means a lot to me when we as an agency, represent the Town of Wytheville and its citizens.”

The assessment requires compliance with 190 standards for efficient and effective agency operation. The standards cover all aspects of the agency including policies and procedures, management, administration, operations, and support services. During the four-year accreditation period, the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with the standards. In the four-year period, the department must show compliance proofs in almost 3,000 items.

To verify compliance, a team of VLEPSC assessors conducted a three-day WPD site visit in May.

The assessors’ findings were then presented to the VLEPSC Board of Directors at the annual meeting. Finding the WPD met the necessary requirements and standards, the VLEPSC granted the department another four-year term of accreditation.

The Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services make up VLEPSC.