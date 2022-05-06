Inaugural Fries Musical Heritage Festival next week

The first annual Fries Musical Heritage Festival, featuring old-time and country music, will take place on Saturday, May 14, and it is free to attend with several raffle opportunities.

The event, presented by the Fries Community Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., May 14, at the Fries Riverside Park (336 Firehouse Drive in Fries). In case of rain, the festival will move indoors to the Community Center at 316 W. Main St.

The Crooked Road Ramblers, Willard Gayheart and Ricky Fox, The Fries Wildcats, The Poison Branch Band, and Donald White will perform old-time and country music from the stage.

The Fries Caboose Snack Bar will serve hot dogs and Norfolk &Western sundaes. The Fries Community Center staff will grill their famous hamburgers. Local vendors will display their crafts and wares.

The festival is free. To raise money for the work of the Community Center, there will several raffles, including three Feature Raffles:

Tom Barr, owner of Barr’s Fiddle Shop has constructed his 350th dulcimer for the festival.

Virginia Carolina Heating & Cooling will give away a ductless mini-split heater and air conditioner, an $1,800 retail value.

The beautiful portrait of “Mary Faith” playing her dulcimer, painted by Willard Gayheart, will be an historic keepsake.

Other raffle items include a Vaughan Bassett nightstand and mirror, a three-quarter Mitchell electric guitar donated by luthier Glenn Coats; historic Fries posters from Barr’s Fiddle Shop and Dave’s Record Shop; a vintage record by Henry Whitter and G.B. Grayson, also from Dave’s Record Shop; a dobro-shaped cake baked by the Fries Café; a dessert cake baked by Galax Cakery; a promotional package from Grayson County Tourism; a $100 Gift Certificate from the Fries Double AA Mart; a $50 Gift Certificate from New River Outdoor Adventures; a sterling silver bracelet from Roy’s Diamond Center; an American flag and pole from Parker’s Building Supply; and more,

With questions about the festival or to learn about becoming a vendor, contact Fries Community Center Secretary Saul Chase at saulchase44@gmail.com.