“You can go to college.”

Charlie Atkins wants that message conveyed to all Smyth County high school students. The board of supervisors chair implored everyone to help share the news that the cost of tuition won’t be an obstacle for county students who attend Wytheville Community College or Virginia Highlands Community College immediately following high school graduation.

With a unanimous vote cast Thursday evening, the supervisors formally entered a partnership with the Smyth County Community Foundation and the two community colleges that serve Smyth County.

Dubbed Smyth County Promise, Dr. Adam Hutchison, VHCC president, called the program “a wonderful opportunity.”

Hutchinson noted that discussions about how to create a program that would allow local high school seniors to graduate and then enroll in community college tuition free began about a year ago.

Lynda Helton, Smyth County Community Foundation executive director, said that her organization was talking about how to bolster education at the same time. However, as partners, she said, a much bigger impact will be made.

The program will cover tuition for students seeking a traditional associate’s degree as well as certificate and workforce credential programs.

Smyth County Promise will begin with the Class of 2023 and be available to graduates of the county’s three high schools, homeschool programs and private schools.

Hutchinson explained that the program is promoting moving straight into a college education because, at that time, students are more likely to complete the program and be successful.

The Smyth Promise scholarship, which will cover six consecutive semesters, will work by covering “the last dollar,” that part of tuition not covered by other federal, state and private scholarships.

As part of the application process, Hutchinson said, students will need to apply to either college and then for financial aid, particularly FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). He noted that the colleges will host workshops in the community to help parents and students with completing the applications.

Noting the $1.75 trillion held in student load debt in this country, Hutchinson said, the vast majority is connected to schools outside of community colleges.

College is more affordable that most people recognize, he said. Hutchinson believes that Smyth Promise will help people who aren’t aware of financial aid recognize that they can go to school.

Through Smyth Promise, Helton said that scholarship participants will be required to perform 10 hours of community service each semester. She said it’s hoped this requirement will get young community members better integrated into the community.

Supervisors Vice Chair Lori Deel, who acknowledged the impact of generational poverty on education, said, “I can’t think of any greater way to invest in our young people.” This program, she said, will give students a chance.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, a former school principal and current school system administrator, said Smyth Promise is greatly needed. He contended that the program will be a great asset to the community in many ways. He noted that a local college education will improve the chances of students staying in Southwest Virginia.

Additionally, officials have noted the positive influence on workforce and economic development.

Smyth Promise is modeled, Helton said, after similar scholarship programs in Wythe, Bland, Grayson and Carroll counties.

Smyth is the first county to offer such a program in VHCC’s service area and is last to provide the opportunity in WCC’s area.

While this program is limited to new graduates, Helton said, options for older career changers and others are being explored.

Atkins said in a news release, "The Smyth County Board of Supervisors believes our best assets are our youth and we hope this partnership will show our support for investing in our youth. We believe everyone deserves a chance to learn, whether it is for a future doctor or a future welder. This program can support all professions."

Helton observed that the scholarship aligns with the foundation’s focus areas: Improving Health, Wellness and Education in Smyth County.

Students must enroll with VHCC or WCC beginning in the summer or fall, immediately following their graduation from high school.

“This opportunity for the students of Smyth County will impact generations. These efforts will help to remove the financial barrier for our students to gain post high school graduation skills, certifications, and continue their education,” said Dr. Dennis Carter, Smyth County Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Dean E. Sprinkle, WCC president, said, in the release, “WCC has seen the benefits of tuition guarantee programs in other portions of our service area. Many students are surprised to learn that they were already eligible for financial aid. The idea of a tuition guarantee is often enough to remove a perceived barrier to becoming a college student….”

The colleges will administer the scholarship.

Sturgill praised the timing of the scholarship’s unveiling, saying this is the time when seniors are deciding their post-graduation plans.

More information will be available on each community college’s website in the near future at https://www.vhcc.edu/ and https://www.wcc.vccs.edu/.

Hutchinson said that the colleges are excited to make sure parents and students have all the information necessary.

Sturgill said Smyth Promise will meet a big need in the county’s three high schools and is “a great investment in the community.”

For the expected return on the investment, County Administrator Shawn Utt said, the budget allocation will be about $100,000 in the first year and $200,000 in the second.