Celebration of Hope slated for those affected by cancer

Relay for Life event will look different next year.

For one, the closing ceremony will be back in Wither’s Park. For another, teams no longer need to set up campsites. Instead, they will dine from food trucks and dance to live music.

“We are re-vamping Relay,” said Misty Rogers, chairman of Relay for Life of Wythe County. “There will be a food truck rodeo and we are hoping to have bands play for a couple of hours. We will continue with a survivor lap, caregiver lap, youth lap and team lap. Luminarias will also be set out.”

To kick off the 2023 Relay for Life, St. Paul Methodist Church will host a Celebration of Hope Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. It is open to the public.

“It’s a service to remember those who have passed away from cancer and those fighting cancer,” Rogers said. “We will have people speak about being a caregiver, being a survivor, being a cancer fighter, and I will speak about why I Relay, and why I think it’s important to continue helping American Cancer Society research.”

Rogers says she participates in Relay for Life because of a family history of cancer. Her grandfather, James Russell Blevins of Cripple Creek, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1989, and died three years later from multiple myeloma. A cousin died at age 42 of colon cancer.

Lon Tobin, pastor at St. Paul Methodist, will oversee the Celebration of Hope service.

“I hope people can feel that they are not alone,” Rogers said. “And that we are trying to get research to snuff out cancer.”

Relay for Life’s goal this year is to raise $65,000 for cancer research. That’s nearly double last year’s goal of $35,000. Last year’s event at Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park was nearly rained out.

“We are hoping this year to get a lot of the teams back from the past,” Rogers said. “Our goal is to have 22 teams.”

For information on the Celebration of Hope service, serving on a Relay team or purchasing a luminaria in memory or honor of a loved one, call Rogers at 276-733-8823.