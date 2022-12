About 40 people attended the Floyd Rotary Club’s Veterans Luncheon last month at the Floyd VFW.

The meal, prepared by Jason Smith, was served to veterans and their families by rotary members on Nov. 9.

A keynote address was given by retired U. S. Army Colonel Craig J. Alia, who is also deputy commandant of cadets for 1st Battalion in Virginia Tech’s Army Corp of Cadets.