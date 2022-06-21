Theatre Guild masters murder-mystery

The Floyd Community Theatre Guild performed ‘Til Death Do Us Part by Craig Sodaro earlier this month to packed audiences at the Black Box Theater.

Packed audiences filled the theater at the June Bug Center, and Executive Director of the Center Shannon Hardwicke said “everyone seemed to be having a good time.”

‘Til Death Do Us Part is the story of the wedding reception of Leo Lomax and Locust Blossom gone wrong, which leaves one of the guests murdered and the night in “mayhem” the show description stated.

“It was really a hysterical performance,” Hardwicke said.

The cast included Eric Wolf as Herb Lomax, father of the groom; Hannah Hill as Eula Lomax, mother of the groom; Valarie Moran as Betsy Crocker, caterer and aunt of the bride; Casey Worley as Ramon Escobar, a groomsman and dance instructor; McKinley Rorrer as Howard, a groomsman and lawyer; and Charisse Skinner as Mother Gearth, grandmother of the groom.

Wedding guests were played by Anna Dalton (Aunty Hildy), Debbie Kleiner (Polly Peabody), Kaven Black (Newton Fig), and Resa Mattson (Lulu Depew).

Mike Ogliaruso played Vinny Fishburn, the Justice of the Peace.

Jocy Graham played Etta, cousin of the bride, while Chiana Spradling and Eva Rose Sarver Wolf portrayed bridesmaids, Glinda and Rhoda.

Leo Lomax, the groom, was portrayed by Alex Alaniz, and Locust Blossom, the bride, was portrayed by Emily Gruver.

Shows June 10-12 were directed by Tonya Hall.

To keep up with all the happenings at the June Bug Center, visit www.junebugcenter.com or call (540) 745-6550.