Chairman presents ‘State of the PSA’

Floyd Public Service Authority Chairman Mike Maslaney gave Town Council members an overview of where the PSA is in addressing the town’s aging water and sewer system.

Maslaney provided Council with a PSA budget breakdown on April 7, and explained the PSA’s reasoning for two recent rate increases.

The presentation also compared Floyd’s water and sewer rates to those of nearby areas, including Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Carroll County and others.

Councilman Mike Patton asked why Floyd’s sewer rate is twice that of Blacksburg’s.

“Small systems like ours are unsustainable,” Maslaney said. Public utilities have to serve at least 3,000 properties to generate funding for necessary upgrades, he said.

Maslaney said public utilities across the region are “going to continue to see” the breakdown of systems that were put in place 100 years ago because of the materials’ lifetimes.

Treating concrete sewer lines costs $30 per foot, Maslaney said, “and we have about 29,000 feet of concrete pipe in Floyd.”

He added it’s closer to $120 per foot to replace concrete pipe with a modern alternative. Maslaney shared photos of line replacements and repairs with Council, including one on Woods Gap Road where the concrete pipe is “disintegrated.”

Patton said the current Council is “paying for the sins” of previous bodies that elected to not increase water and sewer rates by having to make more than one in a relatively short time period.

Maslaney said Floyd is not the only locality facing these issues with failing concrete pipes, and aged valves and meters. Other members of the New River Valley Regional Commission have voiced similar challenges.

Maslaney has served on the NRCC Board for several years in various capacities.

He said in April the “good news” is that the PSA should “be in a better place at the end of the year.”

“The rate increases are doing what we need them to,” he said, adding the PSA should be in the black by about $40,000.

Maslaney called the PSA’s lack of capital the department’s “huge hole.”

He said loans prompted for public utilities by the COVID-19 pandemic helped the PSA settle some debts, and the county awarded the PSA $900,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funding.

That funding was used for repairs to the main sewer line along Main Street, upgrading water meters and purchasing two new vehicles for the department, Maslaney said.

Floyd County Board of Supervisors has discussed allocating $1.1 million of its June 2022 ARPA funding to the PSA, Maslaney said, which would fund work along U.S. 221 and upgrade two pump stations.

The Town added a line item to its FY22-23 budget specifically to help fund the PSA with $20,000.

Mayor Griffin noted the strain the pandemic placed on the PSA in terms of moratoriums on collecting late payments. He and Vice Mayor Bruce Turner are longtime members of the PSA Board.

Griffin said the meter upgrades save two weeks each month on man hours.

Maslaney explained the new meter system allows the PSA to isolate areas of the system during a break instead of “turning off water for the whole town because we can’t find the shutoff for one area.”

Town Council members thanked Maslaney for presenting the update April 7 in a digestible format.

The next Floyd Town Council meeting is at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, April 21, at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.