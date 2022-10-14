Conservationist purchases Willis property for nearly $1.6 million

Twin Fir Estates was bought by BRLR VA LLC at the end of September, bringing the number of acres owned by the company in Willis to more than 1,800.

Owner Ry Winston said he’s been a “huge fan of the nice people and beautiful landscapes of Floyd County” for several years, having first bought property here in 1999.

Winston grew up in Roanoke and has driven Highway 221 to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he has lived for decades.

The Twin Fir Estates property added 759 acres to BRLR VA’s collection in Willis, Winston said. No acreage was listed for the $1,576,000 sale recorded at the Floyd County Circuit Courthouse in September.

The company also owns land near Greasy Creek and Burks Fork.

“Those properties have only become prettier with the passage of time,” he said.

Winston said the properties are currently used for hunting and farming, “and I expect those uses to continue.”

Eventually, Winston said, the company hopes to assess possible recreation and conservation opportunities.

He said to date, there have been conversations with the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, New River Land Trust, state department of Natural Resources and others.

“I am hopeful that these properties will serve the interests of keeping Floyd County a unique and attractive area for both county citizens and its visitors,” Winston said.

The advice and assistance of local governmental and conservation groups will help the company “develop a strong plan for the Willis properties,” Winston said, that are consistent with his vision.