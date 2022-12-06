The Perfect Gift shop set for 2022 launch

The Perfect Gift shop is hosting an Open House today (Dec. 8), before opening for the season tomorrow. It is operating this year out of the old Floyd County Rec Center at 209 Fox St.

The Perfect Gift Shop is a seasonal pop-up that distributes gift certificates to children (age 5-15) and other eligible participants to shop for gifts for their friends and family during the holiday season. It is open daily until Dec. 23.

More than 2,000 gifts were chosen during the 2021 season, with a total of 335 shoppers deciding on gifts for their loved ones. Organizers called last year a great success.

Shoppers often buy gifts for their parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and friends with the help of volunteers who help them manage their money, decide on an item and get it wrapped. Certificates can typically be used for up to five gifts.

The 2022 TPGS handout to participants states while most shoppers are focused on Christmas gifts, it “welcomes all shoppers, including shoppers for other December holidays.”

Guardians bringing children to shop are asked to wait in a lounge area, since the shoppers might be picking something out for them.

The 2022 season is TPGS’s sixth year of operation. It was founded in 2017 by Floyd’s Jean Woods, and it depends on volunteers and donations to provide the experience to shoppers annually.

Community members are invited to see the 2022 shop before it opens to participants from 3-7 p.m. today (Dec. 8) at 209 Fox St.

To volunteer, donate and learn more about TPGS, visit www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720 or call (540) 808-3972.