NRCC celebrates nursing grads

Floyd County resident Randi Lynn Tawney is a recent graduate of the practical nursing program at New River Community College.
Dr. Peter Anderson, NRCC Vice President for Instruction and Student Services, addressed graduates at the ceremony on Aug. 1. Stacey Crowder and Daniel Longoria were chosen by their peers to give the student address.
NRCC’s certificate program prepares students to qualify as contributing members of a health care team, rendering patient care in a variety of health service facilities.
These students are now eligible to take the Virginia Board of Nursing examination leading to licensing as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
