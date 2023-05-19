Fairlawn Church of God will perform the Sight and Sound Production “The Glory of His Resurrection” at this year’s Replenish Festival on the Burnett Farm in Willis.

Organizers announced this week that the eighth annual festival, set for July 7-8, will include the return of past favorites, such as Friday night camping, the Cruise-In, Rubber Duck Race, Kidz Zone and horse rides.

The event offers a family friendly weekend of music provided by both national and local acts, special speakers, vendors, camping and more.

Festival officials have consistently called Replenish a community event “with the purpose to replenish the hearts and lives of those who attend through the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

New this year is a performance from members of the Fairlawn Church of God congregation titled “The Glory of His Resurrection,” which recreates scenes from the Bible, such as the healing of the blind, the resurrection of Lazarus, the Last Supper and more.

Camping for RVs, campers and tents opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and Replenish Festival 2023 kicks off at noon on Saturday.

There will be inflatables, a kids train, a dunking booth, organized activities and more to keep everyone of all ages entertained and engaged.

Music from Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual 7, Lifeline Worship, The Replenished Band, Caleb Carpenter, Favored Sons, and the Floyd County High School FCA band will lead up to North Point Worship taking the main stage at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

North Point Worship is a collective of worship leaders and musicians from Atlanta, Ga., that released its first album, “No One Higher,” in 2012. The debut was followed by additional albums and singles, the most recent of which is “Here I Am” (2019).

Members changed the group name from “North Point InsideOut” in 2020, the same year the single “Sons and Daughters” released.

In 2022, North Point Worship dropped two singles “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” and “This Is My Song.”

The Replenish Festival Cruise-in will include a People’s Choice Award for each class: Classic Car, Classic Truck, Jeeps, Motorcycles, Classic Tractors and Rat Rods. Drivers of Cruise-in vehicles are admitted to the festival for free.

Sponsored this year by Southwest Calibration, the Cruise-in will be from 3-5:30 p.m., with awards at the main stage at 6 p.m.

Advanced tickets purchased online for Replenish 2023 are $15 for adults (age 16 and up), $8 for juniors (age 7-16), and free for kids six and under.

At the gate on July 8, adult tickets will be $20 and junior tickets will be $10. Kid admission is still free.

Camping spots are $15 online and $20 at the gate.

Stay up-to-date on announcements regarding Replenish 2023 online at www.replenishfest.com. With questions, call (540) 267-6763 or email info@replenishfest.com.