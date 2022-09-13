Fall offerings from Springhouse Downtown

Community members are invited to experience the art and creativity of Floyd this fall with Springhouse Downtown’s variety of programming, which includes a Floyd Needs Art Show.

Springhouse Downtown opened last month at 203 Fox St. NW, Unit A, a result of collaboration between Skyler Locke, who graduated from Springhouse Community School, and staff member Ian Stabler.

The space is designed to be a safe, creative space for teens to gather with adults to honor and amplify the gifts that they bring to the community, and Open Studio sessions begin at the end of September.

Artists, teens, musicians and those interested in connecting with their creative side are invited to drop in from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, beginning Sept. 26 until spring 2023. Some dates may be closed; for updates and the current schedule, visit www.springhouse.org/calendar.

These Open Studio sessions are open to all ages; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. All minors must have a registration form completed by a parent or guardian. Some material may be available, and participants are encouraged to bring their current projects and own supplies.

An adult workshop, “Drawing Enso” will be offered weekly on Thursdays from Oct. 6 to Nov. 10. The course will focus on calligraphy as expression and understanding the profound meaning of the circle.

Teens aged 14-18 can explore printmaking on a variety of materials during “Things You Want To Say But Don’t” on Tuesdays, from Oct. 11 to Dec. 13. The two-hour program (From 4-6 p.m.) invites participants to explore printing through history and learn its impact on social change.

Registration forms for all of Springhouse Downtown’s fall programs can be found online at www.springhouse.org/springhouse-downtown.

Springhouse’s Generative Economic Model means financial contributions are not a fee-for-service transaction, but as an investment in its vision and mission. Contributions for all Springhouse events and programs are self-determined, and no one is turned away for lack of resources.

To learn more about Springhouse Downtown, Springhouse Community School, upcoming events and more at www.springhouse.org.