Lady Buffs shutout Riner in tennis

The Floyd County High School Buffaloes were three outs away from a win last week before the Alleghany Mountaineers unleashed a nine-run fusillade in the seventh inning.

Buffaloes went into the top of the seventh and final inning on April 14 with a 6-3 lead and needing three outs to win the game.

Hits and walks by the Mountaineers added an unanswered nine runs, and a tsunami of pitching changes by the home team, could not stop the escalating defeat.

The rotation of pitchers replaced Wyatt Chaffin. J.D. King, who lasted for a few batters before Duncan Slaughter came in, and then Chaffin was back in for a second time in the inning.

The loss is a third straight for the baseball Buffs, and leaves the team at 3-6 for the season so far.

The boy Mountaineers won the match up 12-6, but the Lady Buffs won a squeaker over the girls in softball.

The Lady Buffs saw Alleghany score four runs in the first inning before answering with five scores of their own. The Ladies lost control in the third inning, and Alleghany loaded the bases in the fifth. Strikeouts by Jaden Nichols stopped the threat, and the Lady Buffs won 8-7.

The home games on Thursday were helped, and hurt, by errors by both teams and Alleghany’s Lady Mountaineers used two home runs to help their cause in what became a loss by the seventh and final evening.

The win by the Lady Buffaloes on the softball diamond was the third in four games and has helped the team rebound after a 0-5 start, but the team is also 3-6 after the win over Alleghany.

The tennis Lady Buffaloes followed their 9-0 trouncing of Alleghany with another 9-0 shutout of Auburn in Riner last week.

In singles matches, Madi Ramey, Sabrina Spangler, Emma Schroeder, Emma Currie, Autumn Vaughan and Madi Slusher won, with Spangler breaking a tie (10-1).

Doubles winners included Rami/Spangler, Schroeder/Currie and Karlie Carico/Ava Howard.

In boys tennis, the Buffaloes fell to Alleghany on the road last week 6-12.

The first home track meet of the spring season was on Friday, April 22, along with baseball, boys tennis and softball at home.