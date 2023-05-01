Seventh-graders in Marion got a lesson in the importance of trees during an Arbor Day celebration in April.

The Life Science students planted a pink dogwood on the front lawn of Marion Middle School with the help of Kevin Sigmon, arborist for the towns of Marion and Abingdon.

Sigmon works with trees in the urban setting in yards and parks and around schools and businesses.

“Trees have a tremendous amount of value to them,” he said. “They’re a true investment so we have to take care of them.”

Marion is an official member of Tree City, USA through the Arbor Day Foundation and retains its membership by ceremonially planting a tree each year and adopting a proclamation declaring Arbor Day in the town.

Bill Miller with the Virginia Department of Forestry added that the other things Marion must do to remain a member of Tree City, USA is to have a tree commission to manage the trees, establish tree ordinances to help guide people in the community to protect their trees, and budget for the Arbor Day celebration.

Marion Mayor David Helms read the proclamation that notes the origin of Arbor Day dating back to 1872 when J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees and was first observed by the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska.

The proclamation also notes the importance of trees to the environment (protecting erosion of topsoil and providing habitat for wildlife), the economy (providing shade to moderate temperature, fuel for heating, and building products), and the health and wellbeing of the community (providing oxygen to breathe and beauty for the spirit and home values).

“Trees wherever they are planted are a source of joy and spiritual renewal,” the mayor read in the proclamation.

Helms proclaimed April 18 as Arbor Day in Marion and encouraged all citizens to celebrate the day and support efforts to protect trees and woodlands.

One of the students planting the tree for Arbor Day, Billie Hall, wrote an essay for the “If I Were Mayor” contest for the town and won first place in Region 1 at the state level and as a local winner served as Mayor for the Day. Her essay pointed out the benefits of keeping the natural environment around town clean and beautiful by decreasing pollution, cleaning up trash, and providing information to citizens about how they can help.