Wine bar, gardening store, cafe open; motel closes in Wytheville

Several businesses on Tazewell Street are making the news this week. In addition, a local hotel has closed its doors.

Petals Wine Bar

Teresa Campbell, owner of Petals of Wytheville, is expanding her business to include a wine bar. Petals Wine Bar will offer gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese, fruit, salads and a soup in addition to a selection of wine.

“We are in the same building (as Petals),” Campbell said. “I got more of the building, so we expanded.”

Campbell said that the idea of a wine bar had been in the back of her mind for a while.

“I think it coordinates well with the breweries that have opened,” she said. “It’s another place to walk to downtown and check out. “

The wine bar will offer eight wines by the glass, four red and four white wines. Campbell worked with a wine consultant to select the wines, which will be rotated on a seasonal basis. Flights of wine are also on the menu. If you don’t care for any of the wine on the menu, you can purchase a wine from the Petals store and have a glass.

“I just wanted an atmosphere that was comfortable,” Campbell said. “People can grab a drink after work or before they go to dinner or can meet up with their friends. Or they can hang out after dinner, too.”

In addition to cheese and charcuterie platters, the menu includes tomato basil soup, and an apple and pecan chopped salad. Grilled cheese sandwiches include The Blueberry Pecan Goat with blueberry spread, goat cheese, toffee pecans and arugula, drizzled with honey; the Caprese with sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette; and the Prosciutto Blue Cheese & Fig with prosciutto with Ashe County blue cheese, fig spread and arugula.

Dessert is a mini cheesecake trio with New York cheesecake, caramel chocolate chip cheesecake and strawberry swirl cheesecake.

Frederick Lee, who hopes to own his own food truck one day, is in charge of preparing the food. Lee, 30, learn to cook from his grandparents, who owned a catering company in Sugar Grove.

“That cooking experience really resonated with me when I was younger, and it’s always been something I wanted to do,” he said.

Lee said he previously worked at Graze on Main as the sous chef under his mentor, Shawn Thomas. The two began catering together, and Lee continues to cater, he said.

“My dream is to own a food truck with burgers and hotdogs,” Lee said. “The (Wytheville) community has embraced me and that has given me the drive to pursue my dream. Teresa is helping me with my business plan to get my food truck started in 2024, so look out for that.”

Regular hours for the Petals Wine Bar begin Sept. 8. They are Monday and Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Petals Wine Bar is located at 160 Tazewell Street. Petals Florist opened in 2010 and shortly after opening expanded into a gift and wine shop, providing downtown Wytheville with wine and craft beers for 12 years. The phone number is 276-227-0031.

Ghetti’s Café

Offering bagels and coffee for breakfast, and pasta and salad for lunch, Ghetti’s Café opened recently at 165 Tazewell St., in the former Flourz location.

Owner Darlene Lang recently retired as Wythe County’s 911 director, and said she opened the café because she wanted to do something different that takes up less of her time. She worked 10 years with the county as a dispatcher and six years as the 911 consolidated dispatch director.

She decided on serving pasta because that’s her husband Dan’s favorite dish. The café’s name pays homage to how her youngest child pronounced spaghetti when he was a toddler.

The recipes are her own recipes that she has cooked for her four children and eight grandchildren over the years.

Customers can put together their own pasta bowls. Choices include four types of pasta and rice, along with proteins, sauce and vegetables. Proteins include chicken, Italian sausage, meatballs, shrimp and ham. Sauces include a red Italian sauce, alfredo, cheddar cheese, creamy red vegetable, and butter garlic parmesan. Vegetables include mushrooms, spinach, green peppers, black olives and broccoli.

“We are letting everybody choose,” Lang said. “It’s whatever you want.”

Salads include a small green salad, a cold cucumber/tomato/pasta salad and a diet salad with cottage cheese, whipped cream lemon/lime gelatin and pineapple.

For breakfast, Lane overnights bagels from New York. She usually offers about eight varieties, toasted and buttered, including plain, blueberry, garlic, cinnamon raisin, onion and everything. To slather on the bagels, she has seven homemade cream cheese mixtures, including blueberry, cinnamon, jalapeno, crab, and a picnic spread with bits of ham and dill pickle. She also serves lox.

There’s also Blackline Coffee on the menu, along with a variety of teas.

Lang said business has been brisk.

“So far, it’s going great,” she said. “We have been received very well. It’s wonderful – it’s a lot of work – but it’s been really good, and people really seem to like the bagels.”

Ghetti’s Café is open for breakfast bagels from 7 to 10 a.m. and for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. The café is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“Because everyone likes to get bagels on Saturday,” Lang said.

Mother Earth Growing

Mother Earth Growing opened on Tazewell Street this summer offering soil gardening and aeroponic gardening supplies. Aeroponic gardening involves growing plants in an air/water environment instead of in soil.

Owner Amber Todd, a retired U.S. Army Blackhawk crew chief, said her store has everything you need to help your garden grow, from soil and tools to lights and humidifiers. She also offers everything you need to begin your own aeroponic garden, from one-pot to 32-pot operations.

She said you can grow anything that doesn’t have a stalk aeroponically, including lettuce, tomatoes, herbs, broccoli, spinach, squash and more.

“One-hundred-and-ten percent, you can grow year-round,” she said, adding that she is available to help people with their gardening concerns.

“I love it when people come in and ask questions,” she said.

Todd has started a Grow Club that meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Seven Sisters Brewery. It is for every type of gardener, whether they grow their plants in soil or water.

“We get together and enjoy a beer and talk about our plants,” she said. “People bring pictures and we talk about what they can do if they are having problems.”

Todd said herbs are one of her favorite things to grow.

“To be able to come in and smell them every day is fantastic,” she said. You can walk up and trim off what you like.”

She said gardening is therapeutic.

“I think people should start growing their own food. The pandemic has shown us that we need to be more self-reliant,” she said.

For more information on Todd’s growing systems, visit the Mother Earth Growing Facebook page or online at www.motherearthgrowing.com Payment plans are available.

OYO Motel

According to the Wytheville Police Department, the OYO Motel, located at 1160 E. Main St., is closed and no longer in operation.

On its Facebook page, the WPD said that the property owner has authorized the WPD to arrest anyone who trespasses on the property. No trespassing signs have been posted on the site.

In the past, the motel has been the site of drug busts and frequent arrests.

