Smyth sets budget priorities

Coming in at more than $106 million, Smyth County’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year is focused on four overarching areas: public safety, education, youth recreation, and continuing to make its water and sewer operations more self-sufficient.

Citizens will get an opportunity to share their perspective on the proposed budget for 2022-23 Thursday during several public hearings.

County Administrator Shawn Utt presented a budget overview to the board of supervisors at their meeting last week.

Proposed Utility Rate Increase

As for how the document would impact residents’ wallets, one tax/fee increase is proposed. That is an up to 5% increase on water and sewer.

For a residential customer who uses the monthly minimum up to 1,000 gallons, a 5% increase would take the bill from $22.50 to $23.63. For users who fall in the 1,001 to 6,000 gallons per month range, the bill would grow from $9.75 per 1,000 gallons to $10.24.

The flat rate for residential sewer services would increase from $49.80 a month to $52.29.

The utility rate increases have been supported by the county’s financial adviser, Davenport & Associates, to help the water and sewer systems become more self-supporting and better able to address unexpected repairs.

Public Safety

Utt, who worked with the board of supervisors’ Budget Committee on developing next year’s fiscal plan, said that bolstering county support of public safety operations was central to the financial plan’s development. In recent years, the supervisors have put a high priority on EMS with the possibility of the county playing a more leading role in providing the services.

One immediate goal that Utt noted would be to develop a Smyth County EMS station in Atkins to help provide coverage for the eastern section of the county and Marion’s operations. He said it could support Sugar Grove, which struggles with being able to have enough volunteers to cover day shifts.

This station, Utt said, would also help the county begin developing policies and billing practices.

While multiple line items in the budget connect to public safety, funding for ambulance and rescue services grew by nearly $389,000 to $915,205.

The purchase of a new EMS vehicle and equipment for the Atkins station are projected to cost $425,000.

Public Education

In addition to EMS, the county administrator said, support for public schools is among the county’s highest priorities.

The proposed school budget for 2022-23 currently comes in nearly $58 million, up by about $5.5 million from the current year. State requirements for local funds have jumped by at least $750,000 for the coming year.

The school system’s budget is based on 3,845 students enrolling for the academic year that begins in August. That’s down 12 students from the current year and is one of the smallest drops in the number of students in recent years.

The school system has incorporated pay raises into the budget. For those making minimum wage, the schools will increase their hourly rate to $12 beginning July 1 instead of Jan. 1, 2023, according to Superintendent Dennis Carter.

Carter also noted that fuel prices have upped allocations for bus fuel and energy costs.

Continuing into next year, Carter said the school system will continue its work to close the learning gap created by COVID-19 restrictions.

He described education funding as the county’s “biggest investment in economic development.”

Uncertainty/Grocery Tax Impact

The state General Assembly’s budget leaders are now into their third month of negotiations and there’s no end in sight. Both the county and the school board need figures from the state before their budgets can be truly finalized. However, both entities have moved ahead with budget development as their fiscal year documents must be in place by July 1, when the new year begins.

Utt said some legislative observers say it may be June before the General Assembly acts. Once the state does set a budget, the county and school board can amend their proposed budgets.

The budget negotiators are hung up on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts that amount to billions of dollars.

Of particular concern to Smyth County is the grocery tax.

Counties receive 1% of the current tax for their general funds, while another 1% goes to the schools.

While the state senate’s budget proposal keeps those percentages in place, the House of Delegates’ version eliminates the grocery tax but says it will make localities whole using other revenue via a supplemental “school payment.” Utt said that language is worrisome because it may not address the general fund money.

The governor’s proposed budget eliminates the tax with no replacement revenue for localities.

Without replacement dollars, Smyth is projected to lose between $680,000 and a million dollars a year.

Across Virginia, Utt said, local officials are “hopeful legislators will stand with localities.”

Youth Recreation

While the county doesn’t have a separate recreation program, it does work with the towns of Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville to support their work.

Utt said growing the county’s investment in recreation was a priority this year, but he described the proposed budget increase as modest. However, he said, it will help each of the town’s expand their offerings.

The recreation line item is proposed to increase by $26,562 to $70,000.

Capital Investments

The county’s budget proposal includes more than $4.7 million in capital expenses. Some of the largest items are $2 million for the acquisition and redevelopment of the solid waste transfer station, $700,000 for the Morison Building’s HVAC replacement, and $500,000 each for the countywide water study and master plan and the implementation of a sewer inflow and infiltration study.

Casino & Other Revenue

The casino that is set to open in the former Bristol Mall this summer is also expected to bolster county revenues.

The project, a joint effort by The United Company, Par Ventures and Hard Rock International, will create a temporary casino with gaming and dining options scheduled to open July 8.

Under state law, Bristol is not allowed to keep all of the tens of millions of gaming tax revenue dollars the casino brings in. The money must be shared by members of the state’s Bristol Transportation District, which is made up of Bristol and 12 counties, including Wythe, Bland, Smyth and Tazewell.

The Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock, a temporary full-service casino, will boast approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring approximately 900 gaming slots, 20 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options. The temporary casino will have a store with Hard Rock merchandise and a display area showcasing the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol that is currently under construction.

For now, Utt said, the county has budgeted about $100,000 in casino revenue, but estimates say that figure could grow to $1 million when the full casino opens in the summer of 2024.

The county could also see revenue from an opioid lawsuit settlement. However, Utt said the amount is unknown so it isn’t included in the budget proposal.

The county’s proposed meals tax, which was adopted last year, is set to take effect July 1, 2022. It’s estimated to bring in about $400,000 from both travelers and local residents.

With the addition of Bristol, Va.’s, minimum of 200 inmates to the regional jail, the county’s costs there will decline. Officials project the county will save about $300,000 in the proposed budget and receive a refund in the current year.

Utt noted that the county’s budget has grown significantly in recent years. Five years ago in 2018-19, its total was just over $80 million.

Public Input

The supervisors will hold three public hearings on Thursday, May 12, at 5 p.m. or soon afterward. One hearing will address to the proposed utility rate increase, another is for the school board budget, and the final one the county budget.

A sign-up sheet is available for citizens who would like to address the board during any of the hearings.