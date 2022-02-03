Floyd mourns Hollandsworth loss

Floyd County Lifesaving and First Aid Squad member 460, Roger Hollandsworth, died Jan. 27 at 64 years old, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and kindness, and a staple Floyd business: the Floyd Xpress Market.

Roger was one of Floyd County’s biggest fans and strongest supporters, having not only nurtured businesses, but also community events and neighbors. He was a member of the Rescue Squad for more than 40 years, and owned Floyd Xpress for 33 years.

More than a decade ago, Roger returned to Floyd from a trip to Georgia with a humble tale of heroism, having saved a choking woman at a Ruth Chris Steak House.

Fellow rescue squad member and writer, Don Johnson reported in 2010, “while waiting for their meals to be served, Roger heard someone behind him say ‘she’s choking.’ After 30 years with Floyd County Rescue Squad, without disturbing his dinner party, Roger instinctively slipped out of his chair and walked to a nearby table where people were obviously disturbed by a woman who was struggling to breathe.

“He immediately recognized that she was not exchanging air and was growing pale. Introducing himself as a member of Floyd County’s volunteer rescue squad, Roger proceeded to perform abdominal thrusts (also known as the Heimlich Maneuver).

“‘After four thrusts, a piece of steak was dislodged and she began to breathe again,” Roger says, adding, “it happened so quickly and quietly, hardly anyone else in the restaurant knew it had happened.’”

Less than eight hours after announcing Roger’s passing Jan. 27, the Floyd Lifesaving and First Aid Squad announced Johnson, the organization’s former vice president and photographer, had also died.

“Don and his wife Donna, both life members, ran calls and contributed in so many ways to the squad, until recent years when Don’s health began to decline,” the group explained.

On Roger’s passing FCRS called Roger “one of the best friends we’ve had. He has always been good to keep us laughing, as well as keep us all on our toes. Our hearts are very broken.”

Other community members noted Roger’s spirit is “irreplaceable,” and said, “He’s truly been one of a kind.”

His obituary notes Roger’s dedication to supporting the Chance Harman Memorial Fund, and Brian Harman, who officiated Roger’s funeral services, described Roger as “a giver.”

“Roger helped everyone; he didn’t discriminate,” he said Jan. 31, emphasizing, “Roger was a special man that can’t and won’t be replaced.”

Services were held Feb. 1 at the Topeco Church of the Brethren. His obituary added, “Roger was a casual type person and his family requests everyone dress casual for his service.”

“If we all had Roger Holandsworth's attitude this world would be a much better place,” Harman said.

Roger’s last call for Floyd Rescue was made from the graveside service Feb. 1 by Daniel Sommers.