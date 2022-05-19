Benson sets new FCHS record

Floyd’s track teams hosted their final home meet of the season Wednesday at Floyd. The boys' team edged Carroll County 66-64 for first, while Alleghany was third with 11.

Carroll finished first in the girls meet on May 11 with 63, while Floyd had 58 and Alleghany had 17.

Five seniors made their final appearance on their home track: Jordan Benson, Nichole Howell, Breanna Torres, Forest Beegle and Miles Baldwin. All contributed to their team score.

Torres won shot and discus; Baldwin won the 800; Beegle was third in shot, discus and the 200; and Howell was second in the 1600. Benson won the 800, and was the first person in school history to score points in the 400 relay, 800 and 3200.

Girls' results

Shot: 1. Breanna Torres 30-1 2.Chloe Spence 25-6 3. Caroline McClanahan 23-11 4. Izabella Thompson 23-9 5. Sabrie Blevins 23-0

Discus: 1. Breanna Torres 101-1 2. Chloe Spence 83-8 3. Sabrie Blevins 68-4 4. Caroline McClanahan 62-3 5. Izabella Thompson 57-8

Long jump: 3. Isabel Landon 13-8

100: 4. Chloe Spence 15.1

1600: 2. Nichole Howell 5:58.9 3. Larah Blevins 6:17

4X100 relay: 2. Emily Cox-Chloe Spence-Emma Ballinger-Jordan Benson 56.7

400: 2. Isabel Landon 1:10 3. Abbey Baldwin 1:14 5. Emily Cox 1:18

800: 1. Jordan Benson 2:43.4 3. Emma Willie 2:47 5. Grace Marrone 3:07

200 1. Emma Ballinger 29.9

3200: 1.Abbey Baldwin 16:52.5 2. Jordan Benson 16:52.6

Boys results

Shot: 1. Philip Radford 38-5 3.Jonah Gardner 31-4 6. Forest Beegle 26-8 7. Tyler Thomas 26-6

Discus: 1. Philip Radford 105-4 3. Forest Beegle 85-2 4. Jonah Gardner 84-6 8. Tyler Thomas 73-6

Long jump: 1. Laquon Thompson 17-8

Triple jump: 3. Korey Turpin 33-2 4. Isaiah While 32-2

4X800 relay: 1.Noah Zantow-Chase Keith-Nick Alley-Jack Ruble 10:36

100: 4. Mason Deskins 13.1

1600: 2. Garrett Weaver 5:05 5. Michael Duncan 5:39

4X100 relay: 1. Laquon Thompson-Isaiah White-Quinlan Beegle-Jaxon Brewer 47.2

400: 2. Noah Zantow 1:02 4. Kane Whitlock 1:04 5. Austin Quesenberry 1:05 8. Nick Alley 1:08

800: 1. Miles Baldwin 2:06.5 3. Mason Erchull 2:08.6 4. Quinlan Beegle 2:11 8. Jack Ruble 2:34.6 10. Chase Keith 2:44

200: 1. Jaxon Brewer 23.8 3. Forest Beegle 25.9 6. Mason Deskins 27 7. Austin Quesenberry 27.1 8. Kane Whitlock 27.7

4X400 relay: 1. Laquon Thompson-Quinlan Beegle-Isaiah White-Mason Erchull

The track teams will compete in the Region C championships next week (May 26) at Christiansburg. Several team members have already qualified to compete in the state meet next week at James Madison University.

They include both the girls' and boys' 4X800 relays; the girls' 4X400 relay; Mia Spangler in triple jump; Rosln Brewer in high jump; Jaxon Brewer in long jump and triple jump; Breanna Torres in discus; Miles Baldwin and Mason Erchull in the 1600; and Jordan Benson in the 400 and 800.