Check students placed under brief lockdown

Students at Check Elementary were under lockdown for less than 15 minutes Friday afternoon after faculty members reported a suspicious person in the fifth-grade hallway and alerted the School Resource Officer.

Within about 10 minutes of the initial call at about 12:20 p.m. on March 4, multiple Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on-scene, and school officials were able to identify the suspicious person as an estimator, officially at the school with the maintenance team.

Once the suspect was identified, lockdown was lifted and students returned to their regular schedules.

Floyd Schools Superintendent John Wheeler said, “everybody did the right thing” in the situation March 4, and explained the man was at the school to make estimates on Check Elementary’s roof repair.

A staff member accompanying the estimator briefly left him alone to use the restroom, making him appear out of place, Wheeler said, which all school team members are “very cautious about.”

“There’s no such thing as overreacting when it comes to protecting our most precious resource,” specifically commending the teachers who reported the unknown individual.

Wheeler noted the school division’s security camera system with Citizens Telephone Cooperative allows officials to have eyes on any given situation at any school within seconds.

He said the school system sees Friday’s incident as an opportunity to “re-visit protocols and examine where we can get better” in the case of future incidents.