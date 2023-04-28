Representatives from The Handmade Music School and County Sales, The June Bug Center, Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley and more shared recent milestones and future goals on April 20.

The presentations are a part of Floyd Town Council’s annual budget process.

Dylan Locke of The Handmade Music School and County Sales requested $3,000 for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Locke said this year also marks 50 years of County Sales in Floyd County. It became a nonprofit in 2018, emphasizing the importance of preserving musical history.

“You've got to stay connected to your past, and we’ve got a beautiful past,” Locke said.

Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke said The June Bug Center would be thankful for whatever amount Council is able to contribute to its programming and scholarships.

“A little goes a long way,” Hardwicke said, with programs costing about $180 to provide.

JBC is planning about 16 summer camps for 2023, and its first dance program, Jitterbugs, was introduced this year.

The cost of programs is offered on a sliding scale.

“Our primary focus is to offer these programs at affordable rates…so everyone can afford our programs,” Hardwicke said.

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley’s new Board member Lisa Thompson asked the Council for $438 for FY23-24, an increase of $176 from last year’s request.

Volunteers with LVNRV are trained to enable greater individual independence through literacy, including Digital Literacy.

Classes include English as a Second Language, test preparation (such as GED), family literacy and several others.

A total of 271 adults were served throughout the NRV last year and about 234 have been served this year, with 18 from Floyd County.

“I’m really proud to say that we have two new volunteers from Floyd that completed training and are now working in the community,” Thompson said.

She noted that the requested $438 would likely go to expanding Digital Literacy programs.

Kim Davis, executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia, and Carrie Beck, executive director of The Crooked Road, said Floyd events/businesses were mentioned in 42 social media posts last year.

The umbrella organization, Friends of Southwest Virginia, works to highlight tourism efforts throughout the entire region, while The Crooked Road focuses on music and musicians. The Friends ‘Round the Mountain nonprofit is a regional artisan network.

Davis and Beck thanked Council for investing in the organizations’ missions.

Mayor Will Griffin said the town owes a debt of gratitude to them, considering the growth of tourism since the establishment of The Crooked Road.

Sasha Marine of the Floyd County Humane Society said the all-volunteer group is requesting $2,000 for FY23-24, which would go toward spays/neuters, the nonprofit’s largest expense last year.

Marine said the organization spent $25,000 last year, with $12,000 spent on spays/neuters (200 animals), $7,000 on Trap Neuter Release efforts (165 cats), and $6,200 on medical and pet food assistance.

FCHS rescued 291 cats and dogs in 2022, Marine said, and worked with Floyd County Animal Control.

“Because of our involvement we made a huge decline in euthanasia rates in pets and cats,” Marine said.

After presentations on April 20, Town Council voted to change town staff insurance plans and discussed stump removal options.

Town Manager Andrew Morris asked Council members if they had further considered the donation request from Jake Rauer of the Floyd Americana Music and Crafts Festival for $10,000 for the 2023 event.

Councilman David Whitaker said he’d prefer to see how much organizers can raise from private businesses before contributing, and Councilman Bruce Turner agreed.

Griffin said the Town could supplement the event but not fully fund it.

Council asked Morris to reach out to Rauer and get an update from organizers.