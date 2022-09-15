Floyd artists, musicians gearing up for Sunday festival

The third annual Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival is this weekend, featuring Floyd artisans and musicians at Warren G. Lineberry Park, Outer Space and Hotel Floyd.

Admission is free, and the first acts for Sunday, Sept. 18 begin at noon at each of the three stages.

Vendors set up for the festival will include local nonprofits and artisans who live in the Floyd area, such as Betse Dunham of Betse Dunham Pottery, Mike Belcher of Blue Ridge Metalsmith and Jim Grant of Jim Grant Woodworking.

Outer Space’s lineup for the festival includes Paul LeMay (noon), Maggie Blankenship (1 p.m.), Jake Retting (2 p.m.), Michael Kovick (3 p.m.), Kat Mills (4 p.m.), and Starroot and Willbilly (7 p.m.).

The stage at Hotel Floyd’s amphitheater is set to host junior varsity (noon), Seph Custer and David Cannaday (1 p.m.), Eric and Addie (2 p.m.), Skieebo Wyms (3 p.m.), and Earl White and Adrienne Davis (4 p.m.).

Floyd’s Mystic Witches will kick off the fun at Warren G. Lineberry Park, with a noon performance, followed by Appalachian Space Train. Henry Hardt’s Mudcats will follow at 1 p.m., Cocobolo at 2 p.m., Brad Collier and The Easy Answers at 3 p.m., Virginia Hollow at 4 p.m., and Solacoustix Duo at 5 p.m.

Other vendors at the 2022 Floyd Americana Festival will include CBExpressions, Chestnut Ridge Farm, Fit to be Tied, Heartwood Farm and Cabins, Highland Farm Baskets, HoloRythm Community Drum School, Timber and Tide Woodworks, Mama Bean Stalk LLC, Plant Matters, Pocahontas Press, Talley-Forte, Virginia Glass Girl Studio and Yarn Over Floyd.

The June Bug Center, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and the Floyd County Humane Society are a few of the nonprofits scheduled for the event.

Outer Space is located at 412 S. Locust St., and Warren G. Lineberry Park is at the center of downtown (284 S. Locust St.). Hotel Floyd is within walking distance with paved walkways leading to the hotel at 300 Rick Lewis Way.

Floyd County High School graduate Fox Slife, and festival founder and organizer Alan Graf produced a half-hour documentary in November 2021, which features video of last year’s festival and interviews with Stella Trudel of Cocobolo, Will and Jodie Norton of junior varsity, and Carrie Hinkley, a Dublin native and long-time member of the Floyd music scene, who is in Virginia Hollow alongside Graf.

Titled “A Best Kept Secret: The Floyd Americana Music Scene,” the short film describes the local Americana scene as a new take on bluegrass and old-time music that has been influenced by other genres to develop a unique sound.

“It’s different than the other traditional music that’s more out front, that the public comes to see...” Graf said.

Hinkley said there is no other place like the music scene in Floyd.

“It’s a little bit of bluegrass, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, a little bit of country, all mixed together,” Hinkley said. “I can’t find it anywhere else in this area, within 50 miles of my house.”

Watch the documentary at www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=mNO70m-zMjM.

Learn more about the each of the vendors and musicians set to perform at the 2022 Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival online at https://sites.google.com/view/floyd-americana-music-and-arts/home.

Join in the fun in town from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.