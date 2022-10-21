 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willis woman dies in crash on Rt. 58

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Patrick County on Tuesday (Oct. 18), which resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Route 58, VSP stated in an Oct. 19 release.

A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west when it vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 head-on.

Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, of Willis, drove the Ranger. She was not wearing her seat and died at the scene.

Suzanne W. Rorrer, 45, of Meadows of Dan drove the Ram. Ms. Rorrer was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.

