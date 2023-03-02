The Floyd County Humane Society FCHS rescued 180 cats and 111 dogs throughout 2022. Thirty of the animals were transferred to the nonprofit from Floyd County Animal Control.

Volunteers served more than 1,100 hours per month on average to grow and develop the organization, including opening the official shelter on Franklin Pike.

A total of 81 dogs and 118 cats were adopted.

FCHS spent $12,000 in spay/neuter assistance to community members, which the nonprofit said equals about 200 free surgeries.

About $7,000 was spent on Trap-Neuter-Return operations, including 165-170 additional spay/neuter services, along with rabies vaccinations.

FCHS made 52 donations, totaling 6,617 pounds of pet food to Plenty! Farm and Food Store, and volunteers offered the group’s first free rabies clinics, providing more than 100 free vaccinations to community members’ pets.

The vaccine clinics were made possible by a Walmart Community Grant.

An $11,000 grant from the Larry Woodrow Vest Fund and the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia made it possible for FCHS to install an emergency backup generator for both the shelter house and dog shelter.

Funds from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley ($4,000) are planned to be invested in FCHS’s general operations and dog training for at-risk dogs.

Volunteers are always welcome to join the FCHS mission. Visit www.floydhumanesociety.org to learn more about upcoming events, including March Muttness, and how to volunteer.