Baseball team nabs win at home

A second win was nearly pried from the Floyd County High School Buffaloes’ grasp last week by the Auburn Eagles that pinned the Buffs baseball team down 5-4 in the sixth.

The April 22 game appeared to be a replay of the game against Alleghany the week before when a 6-3 lead vanished amid a torrent of nine runs in the top of the seventh.

The Buffs battled against the Eagles, tying the game in the sixth and taking a lead before Auburn put the match into overtime.

An effort to score by Floyd ended in the bottom of the eighth inning with a third out, but the tide turned at the top of the ninth when an Auburn pitcher loaded the bases with Buffaloes and then walked in the winning run for a 7-6 score.

The win sends the 4-6 Buffaloes to Hillsville this week to play Carroll County before they return home to face Pulaski.

The win helped offset a Lady Buffaloes loss at the softball diamond the same evening.

The Ladies were down 6-0 by the third inning and managed one run in a 10-1 loss to Auburn. Another loss against Magna Vista on April 25 set the Ladies’ record to 3-8 ahead of a stretch of away games.

The Ladies’ tennis team put their 6-2 winning record up against Glenvar in a 6-3 loss and will be on the road until May 6 when they face Radford on the Floyd court.

The tennis squad shutout Riner the week before last, with Madi Ramey, Sabrina Spangler, Emma Schroeder, Emma Currie, Autumn Vaughan and Madi Slusher winning singles matches and Spangler breaking a tie.

Doubles winners included Rami/Spangler, Schroeder/Currie and Karlie Carico/Ava Howard.

In boys’ tennis, the Buffaloes also lost to Glenvar on the road April 25 and will remain on the road for three more games before a return home to face Radford on May 6. Their record, like the Ladies, is 6-3.