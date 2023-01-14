Constitutional Carry, Right to Life on March’s legislative radar

Virginia House of Delegates Rep. Marie March (R-Floyd) presented her goals for 2023 to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors earlier this month.

March suggested moving her annual appearance to August, before members of the General Assembly have the opportunity to pre-file bills for the next session, which begins in July.

“Anything that you guys would've wanted me to take to Richmond… it’s a little late now,” March said.

March used a list of legislation requests from the county to speak on local concerns, her position and how a number of bills pre-filed for 2023 reflect county values.

One of her main goals for the year, March said, is to repeal the Community Policing Act.

She said the amount of time local departments use to enter data from traffic stops and other incidents equates to a full-time position, when there is already a worker shortage.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to get more money for our police departments,” March said.

Other topics discussed by March on Jan. 3 included storm water regulations, workforce training for high schoolers, the economy, agriculture, the sustainability of public libraries in a technological age and more.

“I’m all about de-regulating,” March said.

One of the “big problems” in Southwest Virginia, March said, is the Department of Environmental Quality, which charges a “huge amount of money for permits” particularly in smaller localities like Carroll County and Floyd.

Technology, March said, has changed the way the General Assembly allocates funding to “something that might not be self-sustaining.”

March said in a previous conversation with Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold, “technology has changed and left the libraries behind, and that's something we’re having to really deal with in the General Assembly…”

“Do you keep fully funding something that isn’t really self-sustaining?” March said.

Kuchenbuch said the branches of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library are an important resource, and “numbers are up.”

March said a constituent recently brought to her attention a book checked out at the Christiansburg branch by his daughter.

“I about did a back flip when I started looking at what was in this book,” March said. “How are these books slipping through the cracks?”

Kuchenbuch asked that March email her the name of the book, a graphic novel titled “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human,” and suggested the original complainant submit a ticket with the branch.

“I kind of have had these rose-colored glasses on when I go to Richmond I tell everybody that Floyd is a special place, and we don’t really have the problems that everyone else has, but then when I see books like that,” March said, she was shocked.

For the new legislative session, March is carrying a Constitutional Carry bill, she said, which would not require a concealed carry permit to carry a firearm.

“You don’t have to pay to go to church on Sundays to practice your First Amendment right, why do you have to pay to practice your Second Amendment right?” March said.

March added she’s also carrying Right to Life legislation.

To address the mental health crisis and lack of local treatment facilities, March said she plans to vote for a bill presented by Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) to recycle the Catawba Hospital into a 400-bed recovery center.

Following March’s presentation, Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said the information and discussion was helpful.

One public comment was made at the Jan. 3 meeting by Check resident Kirsten Vest said she was “disappointed” by the new evening 6 p.m. meeting time, approved earlier Jan. 3.

She suggested the Board consider a compromise, such as 6:30 p.m., “to accommodate those who can’t get here” because of working out-of-county and navigating traffic.