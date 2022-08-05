Faculty and staff ready for First Day of School

New hires at Floyd County Public Schools completed orientation last week ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. There are three new principals this year, at Floyd, Willis and Indian Valley elementary schools.

Ashley Griffith is the new FES principal, bringing a variety of experience to the role, including eight years of teaching Social Studies and Math at Check Elementary.

Griffith graduated from Galax High School and pursued higher education at the University of Virginia and Radford University. She has been assistant principal at FES the past two years.

Griffith said she is continually thankful to have stepped into FCPS 10 years ago and is excited for all the possibilities a new school year brings.

When challenges arise, Griffith said, “the answer always resounds in doing what is best for the students.”

Willis Elementary’s new principal is Amber Gallimore, who has classroom experience in Grayson and Carroll counties and degrees from Old Dominion University.

The school announced Gallimore’s new role online July 8. She joined the FCPS team from Montgomery County, where she worked as an assistant principal.

Jennifer Johnson is the new principal at IVES for the year.

Each schools’ administration contact information and regular newsletter can be found at www.www.floyd.k12.va.us.