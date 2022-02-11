Buffs take on Narrows in MACC

Floyd County’s Mountain Academic Competition Conference team took on Narrows Feb. 7 in an awe-inspiring show of smarts and trivia in math, science, social studies, English and an all-around category.

The Buffs dominated the all-around match (55-25, five points per question) with a panel consisting of Killian Woods, Jack Wilder, Emma Schroeder and Calleigh Kobia. Questions included both recent and historical political events, COVID-19 vaccine mandate news, and criminal case developments.

Emcee Emily Williams tossed questions about Isenhour’s campaign slogan, award-winning musicals and Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 album, “Tickets to My Downfall”.

The science round was heartbreakingly close, 48-50. The Buffs got a two-point deduction late in the round because a team member buzzed in with an incorrect answer before the question was asked.

Killian Woods, Ruby Dowd, Ellie Woods, Madison Slusher and Jack Wilder fielded the science questions.

During the social studies match, Morghan Beckett, Jackson Tawney, Nikki Chartrand and Austin Sweeny nearly matched Narrows’s score, but questions ran out at 40-45.

The math round, the longest of the matches due to calculations, featured Grace Marrone, Carleigh Craig, Garvey McKee, Jessica Long and Bill Dickerson. Narrows met Floyd 60-40.

The last round was filled with questions about Agatha Christie novels, Ernest Hemingway’s works, and others, that no one could answer without having read the works recently enough to recall specific details.

Calleigh Kobia, Madeline Wall, Lily Anderson, Nico Anderson and Emma Schroeder gave strong answers for 30 points. Narrows scored 55.

Throughout the season, Jennifer Sharp-Knott coaches the Buffs in the all-around and science categories, Suzie Warren coaches math, Draken Thompson coaches social studies, and Amanda Childress coaches English.

The Buffs faced off against Blacksburg Thursday, Feb. 10, and have two remaining matches this season, both away. The team travels to Pulaski at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, and to Eastern Montgomery at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17.