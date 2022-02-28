Pay raise approved for Floyd EMS

Full- and part-time Floyd County Emergency Management Services employees are set to receive a wage increase in the wake of staffing issues that have impacted the county’s ability to run two 24/7 ambulances.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors approved the $1 per hour wage increase for full-time EMS employees out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Funding on Feb. 22, and County Administrator Linda Millsaps elaborated on the staffing challenges Floyd EMS has faced recently.

Millsaps said the regular schedule for EMTs in Floyd is 24 hours working, then 72 hours off, with one person continuously on-call. There are three to five full-time positions open, she said, which makes scheduling difficult.

Now officials are “focusing more on always having one truck fully staffed. That’s our No. 1 priority,” Millsaps said.

She emphasized the Floyd County Rescue Squad has provided an abundance of support when members are able, and members have even served as drivers or providers for the second Floyd Medics ambulance.

Millsaps suggested the Board authorize a wage increase for part-time employees, “as a way to start addressing (the staffing shortage) in another manner,” and the Board did so unanimously, without hesitation.

Millsaps told the Board there are several ways county staff is trying to attract applicants to EMS positions, including the Bring a Friend program, which incentivizes current EMS staff to recruit others for the team with a $1,500 bonus for both parties, and participating in career/job fairs.

She said the current staff is doing what they can to fill the gaps.

“I know it’s important to you all to have two trucks, but given where we are on staffing, that’s pretty much what we can do,” Millsaps said.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch commended the Rescue Squad and county EMS teams for working together to serve county residents with a “renewed commitment to their health and welfare.”

She said “there’s no easy solution” for the staffing issues, as life sometimes draws individuals away from volunteering for one reason or another, and noted the value in exposing high schoolers to careers in the EMS field.

The Board went on to discuss additional hazard pay for county employees, with Millsaps explaining there are four part-time employees at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library that were not originally accounted for.

Without hesitation, the Board unanimously approved the additional expense, and Vice Chair Jerry Boothe asked Millsaps to look into hazard pay for Floyd Department of Social Services employees, and she said she would do so.

In the final item of her report, Millsaps told the Board it should be presented with a cell phone contract for members at its next meeting.

She explained, “We will be able to use some grant funding for some one-time up-front costs, which not only protects us, but will also lower our monthly telephone bill.”

Christopher McNabb, manager of the Floyd County IT Department, approached the Board with its last topic of the Feb. 22 meeting: a package of estimates to renew and replace some software the county uses as an employer, specifically its spam filtration software and data retention programs.

McNabb recommended a 24-month package from Barracuda ESI, prompting questions from Boothe about the 24-month package versus the 36-month package.

McNabb called the 24-month option “long enough for a good discount, but short enough to jump ship if things start going awry.”

Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bethold made the motion that the Board authorize McNabb to pursue a contract with Barracuda, Boothe seconded and it passed unanimously.

McNabb also told the Board its new iPads for county business have been delivered and are ready to be set up.

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will hold its first meeting of March at 8:30 a.m. on March 1, a change from its regular meeting schedule. The second March meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on March 29. The Board will hold a retreat in Fairlawn on March 4.

Learn more about Floyd County Board of Supervisors, its members and its meetings at www.floydcova.org.