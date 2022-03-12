Man sentenced to year in prison for meth possession

A Check man faced additional questions from Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor this week after claiming Floyd County deputies were “telling lies” in a summary of evidence, after he had already agreed to a deal with Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom.

The judge asked Michael Dean Davis if Branscom’s presentation in court March 8 was true and represented enough evidence by the prosecution to secure a conviction involving a Schedule II drug, identified as methamphetamine, found in Davis’ car in May 2021, the prosecution stated.

“I’m not sure what happened,” Davis said. “Someone is lying.”

Fleenor asked Davis about the material presented to the court and if he agreed it was enough to convict and suggested Davis confer with his attorney, David Rhodes of Christiansburg.

The defendant eventually gave the judge an answer he could accept saying, “Yeah, I guess that’s what happened.”

Certain questions are asked by judges after pleas in an agreement to certify that the judge is satisfied with defendant’s understanding of the proceeding.

The judge certified the responses by Davis, found him guilty of possession of methamphetamine, and handed down a sentence of five years with one year in prison and four suspended. Davis must also serve three years under supervised probation and stay out of trouble or face additional jail time.

As part of the agreement, a second charge of possession of a gun while in possession of the drug was dismissed, but the judge ordered the weapon confiscated and not returned. Felons are not allowed to possess guns.

Davis’ hearing was part of a long day of court beginning with drug court and including a docket with more than a dozen trials.

Most of the trials were continued while others were settled with pleas.

In a sentencing hearing, Brooke Rene Fortune of Dublin was given a two-year suspended sentence for possession of schedule I or II drugs from a case that began in 2018. Fortune was given a chance to avoid a felony record with a deferral on final action, but got into trouble again and now has a criminal record.

In other matters before the court March 8:

Judge Fleenor revoked probation for Hunter Nathaniel McCallister and sentenced him to prison for two years with another year and nine months suspended. The probation violation was the third misstep by McCallister.

Ryan Matthew Schoonover of Pilot lost his probation and received nine months of jail time and a new probation period of a year from his conviction of possession of schedule II drugs.

A show cause trial for Christopher Joseph Kandies of Meadows of Dan was cancelled when the Commonwealth dismissed the charge.