Fourteen Floyd families served by FFOAS in 2021

Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers transitioned from a private to public nonprofit last year, and volunteers traveled more than 30,000 miles to achieve a number of goals and milestones with the families they serve in Floyd County.

The annual report published on its website Jan. 16 states the nonprofit started 2021 serving 36 individuals, and closed the year with 41, making up a total of 14 families.

Because of donations, FFOAS was able to provide asylum seekers 32,148 miles of transportation, assist with legal fees and medical expenses, and host several community events, including tubing in Little River.

The organization also provided families with translation services for all doctor, dentist, legal visits and parent/teacher meetings throughout 2021.

FFOAS “accomplished all this during the COVID-19 pandemic,” founder Tara Orlando emphasized.

Three asylum seekers involved with FFOAS have secured permanent full-time work during the last year, and others are working where they can until their permits arrive. Eight individuals received work permits and social security numbers.

One individual involved earned their driver’s license, and “several others obtained their learners permits.”

Nine FFOAS families moved out of moldy trailers in and into more suitable housing, though there are still five families in “substandard housing.”

Transportation included 136 trips for work purposes; 193 trips for medical and dental needs including several trips to the University of Virginia; 27 trips to meet with attorneys; 19 trips for Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-ins; and embassy and consulate meetings in Richmond, Washington D.C., Raleigh, NC, and Charlotte, NC.

The first National Hispanic Heritage event took place in Floyd County in October, complete with food made by the asylum seekers to raise funds for the nonprofit.

FFOAS offered classes in art, macrame and “English as A Second Language,” throughout the year, and art made by those in the group was displayed at the Floyd Center for the Arts from August to October.

One asylum seeker, the annual report noted, is planning to enroll in college courses to become a psychologist to assist other kids who have endured horrific trauma, like themselves, and FFOAS is dedicated to help in making that dream come true however its volunteers can.

“I want to commend our deeply committed Board of Directors for steering this labor of love,” Orlando said. “It takes all of us to make it possible.”

The ultimate goal of FFOAS is to establish a physical sanctuary for asylum seekers in Floyd County to go to receive aid and resources, and possibly lodge.

Donations can be made to the nonprofit by sending check to FFOAS, P.O. Box 628, Floyd, VA 24091. Credit card donations accepted through the nonprofit’s website at www.FloydFriendsOfAsylumSeekers.org.