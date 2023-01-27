Police identify body found in Wythe County slaying

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday that a body found in a burned vehicle on Jan. 13 was 59-year-old Ronnie Lee Akers.

Calvin Junior Duncan II, 33, of Crockett is facing first-degree murder and other charges in Akers’ death.

According to a press release, the state medical examiner in Roanoke confirmed Akers’ identity following an autopsy.

Akers’ body was located behind a 403 Saint Paul Church Road residence on Jan. 13. Police said he lived at the house, and Duncan had the same address on his arrest warrants.

Police said first responders were called to the house at 3:47 a.m. for a vehicle fire in the back yard.

After investigating, police identified Duncan as a suspect and caught him on Saint Paul Church Road at 7:58 a.m.

He was also charged with using a firearm in commission of a felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, arson and disposing of a body on private property.

Duncan, who has previous convictions for malicious wounding, assault and grand larceny, is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

His preliminary hearing’s been set for March16.

Funeral services for Akers were held on Friday.