Sheetz to close this month, rebuild, reopen in July

The Wytheville Shteez will be closed for about six months as the company rebuilds the Wytheville store location.

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, said the store will close prior to the start of construction, slated to begin at the end of January. A store manager said the store will remain open through Jan. 30.

“All store employees have been offered jobs at other Sheetz locations in the area, while construction is ongoing,” Ruffner said. “The new building will be 6,879 square feet with a car wash and the ability to fuel 14 vehicles at one time.”

Ruffner said Sheets expects the new building to open in early July of this year.

The Wytheville Sheetz, located on North Fourth Street, opened in 2008.