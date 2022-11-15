Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitten, Ulysses, an adorable silver/grey tabby born in early July.

He is full of kitten energy and is super playful. He loves to play with other cats and would be a great companion for anyone (cat or human) that needs a rough and tumble buddy.

Ulysses is neutered, vaccinated, and tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in adopting Ulysses or any of the pets at FCHS should complete and submit an adoption application, found online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

For more information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer.

FCHS is now taking volunteers to help with cat and dog care at our new shelter. Call to learn more.