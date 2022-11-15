 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

Ulysses

Ulysses is full of kitten energy and looking for his forever home.

 Submitted photo

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitten, Ulysses, an adorable silver/grey tabby born in early July.

He is full of kitten energy and is super playful. He loves to play with other cats and would be a great companion for anyone (cat or human) that needs a rough and tumble buddy.

Ulysses is neutered, vaccinated, and tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in adopting Ulysses or any of the pets at FCHS should complete and submit an adoption application, found online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

For more information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer.

FCHS is now taking volunteers to help with cat and dog care at our new shelter. Call to learn more.

