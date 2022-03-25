Track teams have promising outlook

Floyd County High School's track teams have a long and rich tradition, and this season should see the tradition continue. The Buffaloes' first meet is March 25 at E.C. Glass.

The girls' and boys' programs are now coached by former Buffalo track stars, Zane Moran and Hannah Belshan Altizer. They replace long-time head man Winfred Beale, who was involved with the track program as an athlete and coach for almost 50 years. The Beale era saw the boys' team win a state championship, the girls' team tie for second in the state, and dozens of individual state titles.

The Beale teams had one span of 17 straight years of finishing first or second in the district meet.

Beale retired from his teaching position in December but will continue directing the football program, where he has been head coach for over 40 years. "I'm still going to be around and stay close to the track program," he said.

Meanwhile, interest is high in track this year. "We've got about 80 kids on the middle school and varsity teams, which is really good coming off a COVID year," Belshan Altizer said.

"We've got a handful of seniors plus some young and talented athletes," she said. Distance running should be the teams' strong suit.

"We should do well in every distance, from the 400 to the two mile and in the 4X400 and 4X800 relays. In the sprints, we have some young talent that could be a big boost once they get into the routine and get some experience," she said.

In the just completed indoor track season, the FCHS girls finished eighth in the state meet while they boys were 10th.

"Jaxon Brewer broke the school record in triple jump and Mia Spangler broke the school records in triple jump and high jump," Belshan Altizer said. "The girls 4X400 relay also broke the school record for indoor."

The team will have a good schedule of weekday and invitational meets, starting Friday at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. "We're also going to have the Buffalo Invitational back at full strength this year," Belshan Altizer said.

Glenvar is expected to be the top competition at the district and regional level. The Region C championships will be held at Christiansburg and the state meet will be at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.