Board green-lights stream gauges, DSS hazard pay

Thirteen Floyd County Department of Social Services employees were allocated nearly $50,000 of remaining county American Rescue Plan Act funds earlier this week, and conversations about other employees’ possible bonuses were tabled until the end of the month.

The March 1 Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting included one closed session and lasted for nearly four hours, ahead of its all-day retreat in Pulaski on March 4.

The Board unanimously approved Floyd Emergency Management Services’ Kevin Sowers and the Economic Development Authority's Lydeana Martin to pursue grant funding to place six stream gauges throughout the county.

Sowers explained Floyd was denied funding for stream gauges several years ago, but is now pre-approved for $36,000 to fund the project. He asked the Board of Supervisors to sign a memorandum of agreement to participate by March 28, acknowledging the short deadline.

“It would really help me by being able to see across the county without having to drive it,” Sowers said, adding once the data starts coming in, officials can look into additional community safety programming, such as flood alerts.

Lydeana Martin, who has studied Floyd’s water-related challenges for 20 years, explained to the Board other ways the data can be used, specifically in drilling residential wells, which are sourced by groundwater and precipitation.

She showed the Board an example of stream gauge data out of Pulaski, as well as a map of headwaters in Floyd County.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch noted the regional impact stream gauges can have, particularly since Floyd is a plateau. Sowers agreed and said “getting the data established is key.”

The Board voted to approve the joint request March 1, and Vice Chairman Jerry Boothe asked Sowers to inquire about getting rain gauges through grant funding, as well.

The Board then entered a closed session to discuss the possible investment of county funds, which resulted in no action.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom provided the Board with some updates on notable ongoing cases, and said his office provided more than $13,000 in services to the county during 2021.

Branscom also asked the Board March 1 to consider hazard pay bonuses for one individual who works part-time in his office and another who works full-time, as well as General District Court Clerk Nikki King.

He noted King’s schedule is set by a judge, giving her little say on her level of possible exposure to the virus.

The Board ultimately decided to table that conversation until its next meeting, but did approve Floyd County Department of Social Services employees for hazard pay bonuses, with a distinction based on their roles.

Interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox voiced his support for higher bonuses for those “who have had to leave their environment.”

Following the same risk assessment scale it has for previous hazard payments to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Emergency Management Services employees and others, the Board approved five DSS employees to receive bonuses at the $3 per hour rate, and eight were approved for the $2 per hour rate.

A total of $46,500 out of the county’s remaining ARPA funding was allocated for hazard pay on March 1, bringing the county’s remaining total to less than $200,000 out of the first round of funding.