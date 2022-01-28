Seed Swap alternative kicks off Feb. 14

Forgotten Farms is organizing Floyd’s first Seed Round Robin event, dubbed the Suitcase of the Traveling Seeds, an alternative to the county’s annual seed swap, which will not occur this year due to pandemic concerns.

Katie Hunter of Forgotten Farms said the suitcase idea is a take on the messages of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

“The seeds symbolize life and a promise of future — seems appropriate given the times. They also symbolize food sovereignty and security,” Hunter explained. “The suitcase is a means for the seeds to travel.”

Participants will each have a day or two with the suitcase to take the seeds they can use, contribute their extras and contact the next person on the list Round Robin list to arrange a time and place to pass on the suitcase.

Signups to participate and receive the Suitcase of Traveling Seeds will be located at Plenty! Farm and Food Store (192 Elephant Curve Rd NW in Floyd) on the following dates and times:

Monday, Feb. 7 before 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 after 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 after 11 a.m.

Any time on the weekends

These times are scheduled as such to help the folks at Plenty! do their good work safely and efficiently, organizers stated, encouraging those interested to respect the signup times.

Participants are asked to contribute labeled, viable seeds in re-sealable envelopes, containers or baggies. Useful information for labeling your seeds includes variety name, date and location of harvest, and seed grower or seed company.

Forgotten Farms’ Veronica Santo said this week any type of seeds, such as fruit-bearing or flowering, are welcome in the Suitcase as long as they’re viable and legal. Santo took over organizing the annual Floyd County Seed Swap from Ed Cohn several years ago.

“Seeds lose their ability to grow after some years depending on species and storage conditions,” Santo explained, noting a seed viability chart that can be found at www.highmowingseeds.com/blog/seed-viability-chart.

Some seed enthusiasts may choose to share specific information about how their specific seed has performed for them during different growing conditions, such as summer droughts and wet autumns, your elevation, proper care, etc.

Organizers encourage community members to consider enclosing a note with stories about this seed's origins or recipes. “All of this will likely be enriching to the gardeners that will follow you in the Round Robin.”

The signup sheet at Plenty! will be located on the covered patio to the left of the building, as you approaching it from the parking lot, on a household-type fridge marked Number 4. This location is accessible to people who use mobility devices.

Anyone who would like to sign-up, but is unable to travel to Plenty! during the scheduled hours should email veronica.forgottenfarms@gmail.com.

Starting Monday, Feb. 14, the Suitcase of the Traveling Seeds starts its rounds.

At the end of the Round Robin, all remaining seeds from the Suitcase of the Traveling Seeds will be donated to Plenty! for farm use and distribution to food pantry patrons to increase food security in the Floyd community.