Smyth County studies business needs

The question has been debated for several years now: Should the center of county government operations remain in the Morison Building or relocate? To lead to a more informed answer, the county has now hired an architectural and engineering firm to study all the county’s buildings and offer their insights.

Earlier this month, the board of supervisors OK’d a nearly $100,000 bid to conduct a building needs assessment study. To be paid over two fiscal years, the county selected AECOM of Roanoke to undertake the study. Out of seven proposals, County Administrator Shawn Utt told supervisors that officials reviewing the options were most impressed with AECOM’s preparedness and “ideas of using the existing space in a more creative and efficient way.”

Officials began questioning the future of the Morison Building in 2018 and 2019 when the county’s $1 per year lease with the state was nearing its expiration.

The building was originally part of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute campus, but in the 1990s the state hospital vacated the building.

The county signed its first lease for the building Jan. 1, 1995 and moved in the following year. As part of the arrangement, the county undertook a $3 million renovation of the building.

Early on, the building became home to the county offices, the Department of Social Services and the school board, which had been scattered around Marion.

Over time, the building’s size has allowed the county to offer office space to agencies such as Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. The VEC and DARS would likely not have offices in Smyth County without the opportunity to operate out of the building.

In negotiations between the commonwealth and the county, legislation was introduced and signed by the governor in 2019 to transfer the Morison’s ownership to the county July 1 of that year. However, that process stalled and the transfer has yet to occur.

During negotiations, the state’s Department of General Services appraised the Morison Building and land at $5.2 million.

However, some officials worry about the costs of maintaining the building constructed in 1950s, which features a steam heat system that is more than 70 years old and needs to be replaced with a price tag likely in excess of $500,000.

Other officials point out that building a new 30,000-square-foot building would reach into the millions.

In addition to the Morison, the county owns the Marion building that houses the Smyth County Health Department and the Mount Rogers Regional Health Department and, in recent years, completed a significant renovation of the Smyth County Courthouse that included space for operational expansion if needed.

In its proposal, AECOM wrote, “…It has become necessary to review the space needs for County offices both now and in the future, the condition and best use of existing buildings and to make decisions that will best serve Smyth County for decades to come.”

AECOM wrote, “The feasibility study is intended to provide the Board of Supervisors with the resources necessary to make an informed decision regarding the feasibility of each building’s use, both present and future. The study should help to define the current conditions and future needs of each building or if additional building space is required.”

Additionally, Utt noted that the study will also allow the county to learn if the Morison Building could be eligible for state and historical rehabilitation tax credits, which could be used rather than loans, and “could possibly get as much as 45% of the renovation costs covered.”

The supervisors agreed to award the project to AECOM on a 6-1 vote. Supervisor Phil Stevenson opposed it, citing the study’s cost.

Utt did say that he expects architectural plans to be a result of the study.

AECOM, according to its website, was ranked as number one in Engineering News-Records 2020 “Top 200 Environmental Firms,” was named one of Fortune magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” for a sixth consecutive year, and was also named one of 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies for its commitment to integrity and making a positive impact by Ethisphere.

The draft study is expected to be complete in about four months.