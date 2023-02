Tara Hollandsworth, All for Jesus Ministries and others will provide the music for a special benefit for Bro. Dan Whitlock and Bro. Lee Stiltner at Stonewall House of Prayer on Saturday.

There will also be hot dogs and a cake auction to raise funds for the local men.

Community members are welcome to show their support and enjoy fellowship at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Stonewall House of Prayer (134 Stonewall Rd. NE).