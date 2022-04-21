MSHS freshman pens sci-fi novel, competes for pitch opportunity

Fans of science fiction, of zombies and alternate worlds will be intrigued by a novel written by a local teenager.

And you can help the author win a free consultation with established writers by voting for the book in an online contest.

Marion Senior High School rising sophomore Kaelyn Pennington has written “Beyond the Walls” and is pitching it through NaNoWriMo Pitchapalooza 2022 – The Book Doctors.

Writing under the pen name K.L. Penn, Kaelyn is currently in third place in the contest.

“Pitchapalooza is ‘American Idol’ for books, only kinder and gentler,” said Kristie Allison Jennings, librarian at MSHS. “Twenty writers will be selected at random to pitch their book. Each writer gets one minute – and only one minute! Dozens of writers have gone from talented amateurs to professionally-published authors as a result of participating in Pitchapalooza.”

Listen to the contest organizers read the pitches at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lv-MFzRbxGE. The pitch for Kaelyn comes at the 28.52 mark.

“Kayde wears the blood of his past on his skin. The flesh of his fallen allies in his heart. And the memories of his family in his mind. A continent rose out of the ocean one day. An island that had once flourished, but was soon taken underwater. Many years later, it lived above water once more. Now called Domini, this is a book written about everything that went wrong, the death that was never meant to happen. Kayde Willows, a 15 year old boy who suffers constant ruminating thoughts and survivor’s guilt after losing his family, killed by the monsters who now cohabit Domini called nair, zombie-like creatures who feed on the flesh of humans. No one knows how life was before the nair and the people of Domini believe they are the last ones left on earth. A zombie outbreak, a young boy in a world of liars and deception. Nothing is as it seems. No one is as they make you believe. Nothing is real. Nowhere is safe. Kayde makes allies, and enemies, in this strange world. On a personal mission to avenge the lives (and deaths) of his family, while keeping those he now considers family safe, Kayde sets his sight on becoming a Voyager. Warriors who go beyond the walls that keep the people confined inside to discover clues to what this world really was before the outbreak. The truth Kayde had been forced to absorb soon begins to blur with the lines of actuality.”

You can only vote once in this contest. The pitch that receives the most votes by 11:59 p.m. PDT on April 25 will be awarded the Fan Favorite, and the author will receive a free one-hour consult (worth $250). The Fan Favorite will be announced on April 26.

Where to learn more and vote: https://thebookdoctors.com/nanowrimo-pitchapalooza-2022/

The Book Doctors on You Tube, Arielle Eckstut and David Henry Sterry, who between them have written 25 books, including “The Essential Guide to Getting Your Book Published,” read the pitches of the contestants and for Kaelyn (a.k.a. K.L. Penn) applauded her work. Eckstut described Kaelyn’s work as “beautiful, beautiful writing” saying “there was a lyricism contained in it” and “I just felt like this person (they didn’t know from the initials whether the author is male or female), this young person is a writer and I feel excited about what they’re going to create in their life” while Sterry added the thought that in the next draft there should be more characters, maybe a best friend or someone else that the main character is involved with, and more of a story where “this happened, then this happened, then that happened, but I liked the cliffhanger at the end.”

“I felt like this somehow captures what it was like as a 14-year-old going through COVID in the last two years and the feeling of, just really bad feeling,” said Eckstut. “It was interesting.”

Kaelyn said she was at home a lot during the pandemic and used the time to put the story together from a variety of stories.

“I was at home a lot because of COVID,” she said. “I did online school in the eighth grade. I had started this thing where I would write down random things that popped in my head and then that one kind of stuck.”

Kaelyn said she is not sure where this particular story came from; she just took elements from different shows she had seen and put them together.

She may have inherited the writing bug from her great-grandmother who Kaelyn says has always wanted to write a book, a love story about her husband. Kaelyn said she tried writing a love story herself, but it didn’t go very well.

“I’m a big science fiction fan,” she said. “I like fantasies.”

Kaelyn said she started a few other books both before “Beyond the Walls” and afterward but hasn’t gone as far with them yet. She’s already working on a sequel to this first book.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Laura Greer, Kaelyn’s mother. “I told her to go big or go home. I’m glad she’s following her dream. The whole family’s proud of her. She has a very creative imagination. Even when she was little she would tell stories.”

Greer said she hasn’t been allowed to read the 24-chapter book yet, but Jennings has and so has a grandmother.

“She’s a very, very talented writer. It was great,” Jennings said. “She’s creative. She asked me to read it and give her some feedback. She is going places, that’s for sure. She’s tapped into a special market that appeals to young people.”

Kaelyn’s 15-year-old cousin Anna Winebarger did cover art for the book. She won an award for her charcoal piece in the recent student show at the library.

“Beyond the Walls” is being put together by Amazon and Kaelyn intends to self-publish. A sneak peek of the book can be read on Amazon. The link is: https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Walls-Kaelyn-Pennington-ebook/dp/B09XTGMYK2/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1650327214&sr=8-1 or look it up by her real name and not the pen name.

Kaelyn said she saw a post about this Pitchapalooza contest on TikTok.

“I saw the website for it on TikTok and then I started on the website and got to reading on there on the forum and I saw the contest and then I thought that would be fun to enter. So I did.”

Kaelyn’s book was holding steady in third place as of Tuesday.