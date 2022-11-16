Council discusses success of Halloween event on Oxford Street

A brief Floyd Town Council meeting this month included a special recognition of the Floyd County High School Golf team for its third consecutive state title.

Councilman Chris Bond said in the past three years, since head coach Dirk Davis and assistant coach Terry Arbogast took charge, the team has had a total of 11 losses. He listed a number of other team achievements, including that the 2022 title win in October was the eighth in the history of the Buffalo golf team.

One of the three seniors on the team is Ryne Bond, Councilman Bond’s son. Bond said he knows how hard the team works first-hand, and the recognition is well-deserved.

All three of the seniors (Ryne, McKenzie Weddle and Corey Powers) have played key parts in securing the three Virginia State High School league titles, two of which were in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Many team members have been recognized for their individual performance, and coach Davis Roanoke Valley Golf Association Coach of the Year in 2021.

Bond presented coach Davis with a photo of downtown Floyd for his home, and other council members took turns giving congratulations.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner led the Nov. 3 meeting, continuing the Warren G. Lineberry Park Use Permit discussion until the next meeting (Nov. 17).

Council unanimously approved the Small Town Christmas parade for Sunday, Nov. 27.

Members discussed how the Oxford Street Halloween event went this year, and Town Manager Andrew Morris said he and Councilman David Whitaker gave out 70 pounds of candy.

Morris said some participants estimated there were up to 1,000 trick-or-treaters.

Whitaker said the event was very safe.

“Very few cars actually drove through… It was a real community event,” Whitaker said.

Morris said he already has some plans to grow the event for next year.

The next Floyd Town Council meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall (138 Wilson St.).