Thanks by Giving is taking orders

Wytheville’s Thanks By Giving free holiday meal program is taking orders. On the menu are everyone’s holiday favorites: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and dessert. This year, volunteers are ready to serve about 1,000 meals, about the same as last year.

Organizer Katie Dinger said food assignments are under control, but volunteers are needed to deliver meals Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. To help deliver meals, be at the Wytheville Moose Lodge, 1350 W. Main St., Wytheville, at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. You can also volunteer the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving at 5p.m. to help wrap up desserts and prepare cranberry sauce servings.

The Thanks By Giving free holiday meal program, which turns 30 this year, is a community outreach service of Sunny Hills Church. This year, other organizations are also pitching in: Berea Christian Church, the Wytheville Woman’s Club, St. Paul United Methodist Church and Hospice of Southwest Virginia.

As Turkey Day draws closer, Dinger expects more meal requests to roll in. Anyone is eligible for a meal; it is not income-based.

“Anybody who wants a meal is eligible,” Dinger said. “If you can’t afford food, or if you just don’t want to cook, you are welcome to have a meal from us.”

Meals will be delivered within the Wytheville town limits only. County residents must pick up their meals at the Moose Lodge or make arrangements to have the meals picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

To order a free meal for Thanksgiving Day, call or text: 276- 200-4083 before 5 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 18. Leave name, address, phone number and number of meals needed. Someone will call back to confirm the orders.